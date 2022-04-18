IPL 2022: Top 3 teams with the most impressive middle-order

If the first few weeks of the IPL have taught us anything, it's the importance of a strong middle-order batting unit.

It is always critical from a team's point of view to accelerate the scoring rate in the middle overs. The presence of a muscular middle order can often be the difference between two equally matched teams when it comes to grabbing two crucial points.

While every team has tried their level-best to assemble the perfect squad to win them the IPL 2022 crown, only a few teams have managed to get their middle-order combination right.

Unsurprisingly, these teams are currently in the top half of the points table.

Most impressive middle-orders in the IPL

With all teams having played 5-6 games apiece, the league is nearing its mid-way mark. At this juncture, we take a look at the top three teams that have the most impressive middle order.

#1 Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have had a terrific debut season

Gujarat Titans (GT) have perhaps been one of the best overall performing teams of the season so far. With ten points in the bag, they comfortably sit on top of the IPL 2022 points table with a healthy net run rate.

GT have won most of their games on the back of a splendid middle order that has been in prolific form.

Captain Hardik Pandya has led the way, while players like Rahul Tewatia and David Miller have also been in top form for the Ahmedabad-based franchise this season.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell has been wonderful for KKR in the middle order

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are well-known for their destructive middle order. This IPL season has been no different for the men in purple. Two of KKR's three wins have come owing to their middle order.

Pat Cummins completely destroyed the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack to turn the game around in a matter of three overs to help KKR across the line.

Andre Russell, on the other hand, brought out the beast in him to smash 70* against Punjab Kings (PBKS) to help KKR secure a comfortable win.

KKR have one of the most dangerous middle-orders in this year's IPL.

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Dinesh Karthik has been a true sensation this season

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seem to have finally found some solid answers to their long-standing middle-order woes.

Dinesh Karthik has been a true messiah for the men in red and black, and has bailed the team out on many-a difficult occasions.

Shahbaz Ahmad and Glenn Maxwell have been wonderful with the bat too, and have stabilized the middle order at different times.

This year, RCB possess the firepower to go the distance in the tournament, provided their squad performs to its full potential.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar