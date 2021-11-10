IPL 2022: 3 teams that may hire Ravi Shastri as their head coach

Ravi Shastri left the position of the Indian cricket team's head coach with the Men in Blue's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign coming to an end. While Ravi's tenure did not end the way he would have wished, the Indian team had many notable achievements with him being the head coach.

The most significant of them was India's Test series win against Australia earlier this year. Despite having a depleted squad, the Indian team successfully defended the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

Apart from that, India also qualified for the ICC World Test Championship Final and won their first ODI series on South African soil. There's no doubt that Ravi Shastri proved himself to be one of the best coaches in the cricket world.

With Shastri no longer involved with the Indian team, some IPL franchises will look to sign him as their head coach before the tournament's 15th season begins. In this listicle, we will look at the three teams that can probably hire Ravi's services.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished last in IPL 2021

Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a tough time during the IPL 2021 league round. They won only three of their 14 matches and finished last in the standings.

The team management shockingly dropped their skipper David Warner from the playing XI during the season. SRH used a total of three captains during the 2021 IPL season.

Looking at the questionable decisions made by the team management during the IPL 2021 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad's owners may look to form a new backroom staff ahead of the 2022 mega auction. Ravi Shastri has achieved mastery in lifting a team up from the bottom. Sunrisers Hyderabad need someone like him to perform better in IPL 2022.

#2 Lucknow

Team Lucknow will make their IPL debut next year. Owned by the RPSG group, the franchise was bought at more than ₹7,000 crore. The owners will be keen to build a top-quality team culture right from their first season.

A coach like Ravi Shastri can help the team in this department. Shastri has the experience of coaching one of the best teams in the world for multiple years. Most of the current Indian stars have worked with him while playing for the national team.

It should not be a surprise if Team Lucknow hires Ravi Shastri as their head coach before the mega auction.

#1 Team Ahmedabad

Another new team that has joined the IPL ahead of the 2022 season is Ahmedabad. Owned by CVC Capital, the team has already shown interest in hiring Ravi Shastri as their first head coach.

According to reports, the Ahmedabad-based franchise aims to secure the services of outgoing Indian team coaches Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun for the 2022 IPL season. Nothing has been made official yet, but Ahmedabad is the number one contender to hire Shastri as their head coach.

It will be interesting to see if Ravi Shastri joins any IPL team as the head coach or returns to the commentary box for the 2022 IPL season.

