IPL 2022: 3 teams that can pick Shreyas Iyer as captain in the upcoming auction

Delhi Capitals (DC) recently confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will not be retained by the franchise before the upcoming mega-auction of the IPL 2022. The Delhi franchise announced its player retention before the upcoming mega-auction of the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer, the former captain of the side before being injured and replaced by Rishabh Pant, will go into the mega-auction. The Capitals announced Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Anrich Nortje as their retention picks.

In some debatable exclusions, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin were also left out by the Delhi Capitals, allowing them to go into the auction.

There is going to be some reshuffling of the sides with two new franchises also coming up next season. Indian players who can captain a side will be high on the priority list.

Coming off a successful Test debut where he notched his maiden hundred, Shreyas Iyer's stock will certainly be rising in the market. On that note, let's look at three IPL sides who can opt for Shreyas Iyer to be the face of their new era.

#3 Lucknow

Lucknow will be a new addition to the IPL this upcoming season. Owned by the RPSG group, the franchise was bought at more than ₹7,000 crore.

There have been a few rumors about KL Rahul being the main target for the franchise as they look for a skipper. Shreyas Iyer could very well be a name on that list as well.

The former Delhi Capitals player has some experience as captain under his belt. He has been one of Delhi's mainstays in the middle order in recent years and would be the ideal Indian player to lead a new franchise.

#2 Ahmedabad

Like Lucknow, Ahmedabad will have a new franchise making their debut in the upcoming IPL season. Owned by CVC Capital, Ahmedabad will be the second team from the state after Gujarat Lions, who played a couple of seasons in the tournament.

Iyer's record as captain and his numbers speak for themselves. The new franchise will get an experienced IPL skipper in their ranks if they sign Iyer. They will also be buying an Indian batter who is entering his prime years. He is also someone who could be the face of the franchise for years to come.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad could pick Shreyas Iyer as their new skipper

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) previous IPL campaign will be remembered as the season of the David Warner saga. The two-time champions finished last in the points table, winning just three of their fourteen games in the league stages.

There seems to be plenty of unrest around their campaign. It looks like the franchise will have a full revamp ahead of the upcoming season. SRH have often set a template for their team selection, with a couple of anchors on their side.

With uncertainty around the likes of Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey being retained as well, Shreyas Iyer seems like the ideal candidate for the job. In Iyer, SRH can sign a solid middle-order Indian batter who can lead the side for the upcoming cycle.

