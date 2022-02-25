IPL 2022: 3 teams to watch out for in Group A

The BCCI on Friday (February 25) announced that the 10-team IPL 2022 will commence on March 26 and will run until May 29.

Teams will play 14 matches each, which includes two games each against five teams and one against the remaining four teams. The 10 sides have been divided into two groups of five teams, based on a seeding system determined by the number of IPL championships won as well as final appearances.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians lead Group A, followed by the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings lead Group B. They are accompanied by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

On that note, let's take a look at three teams to watch out for in Group A of IPL 2022.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders

The two-time IPL champions were one of the busiest teams at the IPL 2022 mega auction. They made their intent clear by snapping Shreyas Iyer's services and later named him their captain as well.

The purple brigade also reacquired Pat Cummins' services alongside Nitish Rana and Shivam Mavi. They also made some quick signings at the fag end of the auction, which included Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Alex Hales and Sam Billings.

KKR retained four quality players as well in Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell. Altogether, the Knight Riders have several sure-shot match-winners in their ranks.

However, Kolkata lack quality options in the wicket-keeping department with only Sheldon Jackson and Sam Billings in their ranks. If KKR can find a solution to their problem behind the stumps, they boast one of the strongest squads in the competition.

#2 Lucknow Super Giants

The Super Giants, owned by the RPSG group, have built assembled one of the strongest sides in the competition. The side, mentored by Gautam Gambhir, got their homework right before the IPL 2022 auction and roped in the players they need to set up a title charge.

Led by KL Rahul, the newly-added side had signed Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis ahead of the auction. They also have excellent all-rounders in Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder and Krishappa Gowtham, which will strengthen the middle and lower-order.

Quinton de Kock's presence alongside Rahul makes for a solid opening partnership. Manish Pandey and Manan Vohra will add balance to the batting-order with back-up options in Evin Lewis and Kyle Mayers. Avesh Khan and Mark Wood will lead the pace attack.

With plenty of firepower in the batting line-up and some quality bowlers, the Lucknow Super Giants are one of the franchises to watch out for.

#1 Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians are one of the most consistent sides in the tournament, having won the title five times.

They have retained captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard along with ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The reacquisition of Ishan Kishan and new signings Tim David and Fabien Allen will further strengthen the side.

The spotlight will be on Dewald Brevis, who grabbed headlines during this year's ICC U19 World Cup and has been dubbed the future AB de Villiers. Mumbai's bowling also looks threatening, with Tymal Mills adding variety to the attack.

Moreover, with the entire IPL 2022 taking place in Maharastra, the Mumbai Indians are expected to reap extra benefits, having known the conditions from before. They will look to win a record-extending sixth title when the season begins.

