IPL 2022: 3 teams that will become stronger with the arrival of Australian cricketers

With the conclusion of the series between Australia and Pakistan, the Aussie cricketers will now be free to take part in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The participation of players from Down Under has added a lot of flavor over the years in the cash-rich league. This year promises to be the same.

The Australians are currently the defending T20 World Champions. It will give their stars the perfect platform to get some regular T20 game time under their belt before defending the title back in Australia later this year.

Teams splurged heavily on Australian stars back at the Mega Auction in February. With the cricketers now available, it is time for them to walk the talk.

Here, we take a look at the 3 teams that stand to benefit the most with the arrival of Australian players in the IPL:

#3 Delhi Capitals (David Warner and Mitchell Marsh)

David Warner will form a potent combination with Prithvi Shaw

David Warner is one of the best run-getters in IPL. He was in good form in the recently concluded series against Pakistan and will be keen to showcase his skill in the shortest format now.

After a poor 2021 season with SunRisers Hyderabad, riddled with controversy, Warner will be eager to prove a point at his new franchise, Delhi Capitals. He will be partnered with the dynamic Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order.

Mitchell Marsh was unfit for the ODIs against Pakistan but could be back in action in the IPL, according to reports. His all-round presence will add more balance and firepower to the DC side.

#2 Lucknow Super Giants (Marcus Stoinis)

Marcus Stoinis' all-round skills will add balance to LSG

The Lucknow Super Giants had signed Marcus Stoinis prior to the 2022 Mega Auction in February. He was a key member of the Delhi Capitals squad over the last few seasons and will now take up the mantle at LSG. He was in good knick in the recently concluded series against Pakistan.

LSG's explosive batting order have the perfect finisher in Stoinis. Captain KL Rahul will also have the option to hand the Australian a few overs with the ball. Along with Jason Holder, Stoinis will add a lot of depth and balance to the LSG squad this season.

The pitches in the matches played so far have suited the stroke-makers and the seam bowlers. Both qualities applies to Stoinis who should be gearing up for a big run in the IPL this season.

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders (Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch)

Pat Cummins will bolster KKR's bowling stocks

KKR has made a positive start to the new campaign under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. They beat the Chennai Super Kings in the season-opener but lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match.

However, KKR bounced back by thrashing the Punjab Kings in their last match. The arrival of Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch will further bolster their squad.

Cummins will walk into the playing XI. He will lead the attack with the new ball and is also a handy hitter lower down the order. Along with Russell, Cummins can take charge with both bat and ball for KKR.

Finch was named as a replacement for Alex Hales, who pulled out just prior to the start of the tournament. Finch will be keen to prove a point - he led Australia to their first T20 World Cup after all, last year.

Edited by Diptanil Roy