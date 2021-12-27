IPL 2022: 3 teams that will target Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson will be one of the pacers in demand in IPL 2022. His fiery pace and impeccable lengths managed to trouble batters, making him a difficult customer to deal with. The Kiwi quick had a fruitful 2021 season, bagging 13 wickets from eight games and was surprisingly one of the players who was not retained ahead of the auction.

Ferguson comes into IPL 2022 with considerable experience on the circuit. The New Zealand seamer has 22 IPL matches to his name and 24 wickets to his credit. He was one of the quicks who garnered ample attention during the auctions after his stint with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant before being lapped up by Kolkata.

Ahead of IPL 2022, we take a look at three teams that might bag the speedster should KKR be outbidded.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore might bag Ferguson in IPL 2022 auctions

A team with perennial bowling issues, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be one of the sides eyeing to lock Ferguson in. The seamer will provide the squad with much-needed reliable mid-overs spells and will also be handy at the death to bowl tight spells.

Bangalore already have a pace leader in Mohammed Siraj, and Ferguson can fill the void left by his Kiwi mate, Kyle Jamieson.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

Rebuilding the bowling attack will be on the minds of the Chennai Super Kings and the team will look to splurge on Ferguson during IPL 2022 auction as a suitable replacement for Sam Curran, who proved to be their bonafide all-rounder in the last couple of seasons.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

With Dale Steyn in their ranks as part of the bowling staff, Sunrisers Hyderabad will join the paddle battle to bag Ferguson ahead of IPL 2022 as they look to make the pacer a part of their title-winning roster. Hyderabad had a dismal IPL 2021 and the lack of quality seamers was one of the reasons for their downfall.

With Ferguson in their side, they will be assured of four solid overs and will look to make a move on the bowler.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava