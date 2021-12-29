IPL 2022: 3 teams that will target Wriddhiman Saha

The role of specialists has become even more important in T20s. The IPL has proved to be a stage where teams go after specialist batters and bowlers. As such, IPL teams would also want a genuine wicket-keeper. When the game is fast-paced, even a slight mishap in the field can change the course of the game.

A wicket-keeper becomes even more invaluable when he offers great substance with the bat and hence, Wriddhiman Saha could be a hot pick at the IPL auctions. Wriddhiman Saha has been a proven performer in recent matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the upcoming IPL auction, a number of sides will look to snap up Wriddhiman Saha.

Here we take a look at 3 franchises that will go after Wriddhiman Saha in the IPL auctions:

1.) Punjab Kings

Wriddhiman Saha can head back to Punjab

Wriddhiman Saha has played for Punjab in the past and they could go after the wicket-keeper once again in the IPL auctions. He could be a handy opener and will provide support to Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order.

There is no doubting his ability with the gloves and since Punjab do not have a regular wicket-keeper in their ranks, Wriddhiman Saha could be a valuable pick. He has shown good form with the bat in the recent Test series against New Zealand. If he is given a definite role as an opener, he can be a great asset in the powerplay overs.

2.) Kolkata Knight Riders

Wriddhiman Saha can provide a lot of experience to KKR

Wriddhiman Saha can head back to his home franchise and he can be a great fit. Since KKR have retained Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy and they might pick a couple of more spinners, Wriddhiman Saha could be a bank behind the stumps. He is, without any doubt, one of the best wicket-keepers in the country.

His batting has often flown under the radar, but Saha has proven to be a solid opening batter who takes the attack to the opposition. This makes him a solid opening option alongside Venkatesh Iyer.

His experience in knowing the conditions at Eden Gardens can come in handy. Under the tutelage of Brendon McCullum, Saha can find new wings and can be a great pick for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

3.) Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wriddhiman Saha can be a great fit for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore can snap up Wriddhiman Saha as he would be a great fit at the top of the order for the side. On a true Chinnaswamy Stadium surface, Saha could be a proper opener - one that would tee off from the word go. He has a strike rate of 128 and can be given a role at the top of the order.

There is no denying the fact that he is absolutely brilliant with gloves and hence, it would make him a superb acquisition for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The side need to invest in specialist players and build their side around players with defined roles. Hence, Wriddhiman Saha fits the bill perfectly. Mike Hesson believes in a lot of analytics which could well see him bid for Saha at the IPL auctions.

