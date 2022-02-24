IPL Auction 2022: 3 uncapped Gujarat Titans players to watch out for

Gujarat Titans are one of two new franchises to join the IPL ahead of the 2022 season.

While the focus of teams is almost always on the big-name purchases, both overseas or Indian, quality uncapped players also make a difference. Led by Hardik Pandya, the Ahmedabad-based side splurged during the mega auction to try and build a title-winning side.

While some experts have labelled the Titans' squad weak or imbalanced, the team has some exciting uncapped options in their ranks.

List of Uncapped Players in Gujarat Titans' squad

Abhinav Sadarangani, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal and Noor Ahmad.

On that note, let's look at three uncapped players to watch out for in IPL 2022:

Honourable Mention: Rahul Tewatia

Tewatia is easily one of the best-uncapped players in the squad, and is a proven IPL performer. However, in this article, the focus is on lesser-known and less established uncapped prospects.

#3 Yash Dayal

Can Yash Dayal impress in his debut IPL campaign?

Gujarat Titans shelled out Rs 3.2 crore to rope in UP left-arm seamer Yash Dayal at the 2022 IPL Auction. The 24-year-old could prove to be a valuable acquisition for the side, and is an uncapped player to keep an eye on.

Dayal is a new-ball seamer who can swing the ball both ways. So it was no surprise seeing franchises go all-out to secure his services. His performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy hold much promise.

He finished eighth in the wicket-takers charts, picking up 14 wickets in seven games at a miserly economy rate of 3.77. He also has an economy rate of 7.21 in 15 T20s he has played, which bodes well for his IPL future.

Dayal looks likely to open the bowling and partner Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson for the Titans.

#2 R Sai Kishore

Will Sai Kishore get enough game time playing for the Titans?

R Sai Kishore's miserly left-arm orthodox spin could prove to be a valuable asset to the Gujarat Titans.

The Tamil Nadu spinner warmed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bench for three consecutive seasons before getting released ahead of the 2022 mega auction. However, he sparked a bidding war between Delhi Capitals, CSK, Punjab Kings and the Titans. The latter eventually secured his services for a whopping Rs 3 crore.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sai Kishore sold to Gujarat Titans at 3cr. He's been prolific for Tamil Nadu in domestic, a great buy. Sai Kishore sold to Gujarat Titans at 3cr. He's been prolific for Tamil Nadu in domestic, a great buy.

A tall bowler who can turn the ball well, Sai Kishore has some eye-catching stats in domestic cricket. His economy rate of 5.46 shows how well he can control the game.

The fact that he frequently bowls during the powerplay and at the death makes this stat all the more impressive. That could come in handy for Gujarat Titans, especially against batters with weakness against spin bowling, providing the captain with tactical flexibility.

After slogging it out in the domestic circuit, Sai Kishore has been knocking on the doors of international cricket. He came close to making the cut during the COVID-19-hit T20I series against Sri Lanka last July. He also made it to the standby list in the recent series against the West Indies.

Regardless of whether he makes his debut before IPL 2022, his quality and experience cannot be disputed.

#1 Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani

Can Abhinav Sadarangani (right) carry his form from domestic cricket into the IPL?

The Gujarat Titans shelled out a significant amount of money to sign Karnataka's Abhinav Sadarangani, edging out Kolkata Knight Riders and DC for a winning bid of Rs 2.60 crore. The 27-year old batter made his domestic debut only in November 2021, but made a notable impact in SMAT 2021.

Batting predominantly at No.5, he was the highest run-scorer for Karnataka, making 162 runs in four games at a strike rate of 150.00 and an average of 54.00. Unsurprisingly, his performances caught the eye of many franchises. He could make a difference for Gujarat Titans.

He should add firepower to their middle order, and slot in alongside the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia. Sadarangani looks like a promising talent who could deliver the goods for Hardik Pandya's side.

Edited by Bhargav