IPL 2022: 3 underrated players for MI this season

All eyes will be on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) during the upcoming IPL season as the league stage will be conducted in Maharashtra.

MI have a fantastic record at the Wankhede Stadium. The team is likely to receive more support from the fans in attendance compared to other franchises because of the local connection. However, the Mumbai-based franchise will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to ensure they do not miss out on a playoffs spot this time.

The Rohit Sharma-led outfit has had a stellar squad over the last five seasons, winning three championships. The Mumbai Indians now have a fresh squad for IPL 2022, with only a few players from the previous squad finding a place. While Mumbai added some big names to their roster, they also picked up a few underrated stars at the mega auction.

MI have unearthed many talents and revived the careers of a few discarded players in the past. It should thus not be a surprise if the following three underrated players perform exceptionally well for Mumbai in IPL 2022.

#1 Fabian Allen will look for more opportunities from his new team

Fabian Allen has played for multiple franchises across the globe

Fabian Allen received a contract from the Mumbai Indians at the mega auction. He has previously represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings in the IPL. While Allen is a talented player, he hasn't received consistent opportunities from his last two IPL teams.

The Caribbean star is a right-handed batter and a slow left-arm spinner. He can bowl economical overs, besides chipping in with a few wickets. Allen can also contribute some quick runs with the willow in the slog overs.

He has picked up 42 wickets and scored 750 runs in 69 T20 matches. If the Mumbai Indians back him, Allen could emerge as a match-winner for the franchise.

#2 Murugan Ashwin could be a game-changer for MI

Murugan Ashwin was signed by the Mumbai Indians for ₹1.6 crore at the IPL 2022 Auction. Having shown promise in the last few seasons, the leg-spinner will be hoping for a big breakthrough in IPL 2022.

Ashwin has previously played for Rising Pune Supergiant, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. He is a wicket-taking bowler who has scalped 82 wickets in 85 T20 matches at an average of 25.74.

Joining Mumbai has changed the careers of leg-spinners like Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar over the last few seasons. Murugan could be the next name added to the list.

#3 Hrithik Shokeen could be a surprise package in IPL 2022

Bowling all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen can surprise the fans with his performances for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. The uncapped player is an off-spinner who is not afraid to give flight to the ball. He can also whack huge sixes with the willow.

Shokeen does not have much experience as he has played only eight T20s in his career. But he can learn a lot from the experienced Mumbai Indians coaching staff and deliver the goods for the franchise in IPL 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Should Mumbai Indians select Fabian Allen in their playing XI for their 1st match in IPL 2022? Yes No 75 votes so far