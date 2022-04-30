IPL 2022: 3 veteran batters who have been consistent

The Indian Premier League season (IPL 2022) is well into its second half, with every team having played more than half of their league matches. The points table is now taking shape as well, with Gujarat Titans maintaining their lead.

Following the mega auction earlier this year, every team bore a new look, with new stars emerging from every match. However, that doesn't mean all the usual suspects have failed to perform.

While the young stars continue to impress and grab headlines, the veterans have been going about their job silently too. On that note, here's a look at three veteran batters who have been consistent in IPL 2022, irrespective of how their teams have fared:

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the most consistent IPL batters in the tournament's history, and he has continued in a similar vein this season as well.

Now playing for Kings XI Punjab, Dhawan continues to open the innings with aplomb and has been among the runs. He has scored 307 runs in nine games and is third in the list of this season's top run-getters.

#2 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis was appointed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain immediately after being signed by the franchise in the mega auction. While he hasn't replicated his CSK form yet, Du Plessis has been RCB's best batter so far.

The 37-year-old has scored 278 runs in ten games at a strike-rate of 125.79, bagging two fifties. RCB will hope Du Plessis ups the ante as the franchise continue their push for a top-four place.

#3 David Warner

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



A dominant record against one of the league's best spinners 🏼



#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #DCvKKR @davidwarner31 went past Suresh Raina (vs Piyush Chawla) and Virat Kohli (vs R Ashwin) to hold the record of the most runs against a bowler in the history of the IPL 🤩A dominant record against one of the league's best spinners .@davidwarner31 went past Suresh Raina (vs Piyush Chawla) and Virat Kohli (vs R Ashwin) to hold the record of the most runs against a bowler in the history of the IPL 🤩A dominant record against one of the league's best spinners 👏🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #DCvKKR https://t.co/Y2cBoJpY3U

David Warner arrived late due to his participation in Australia's tour of Pakistan but didn't take time to settle down. Going back to his former franchise Delhi Capitals, the Australian has shown scintillating form.

In just six IPL innings this season, Warner has amassed 261 runs, with three fifties. He has been quite consistent, registering scores of 61, 66, 60, 28 and 42 after folding for just four in his first match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants.

Edited by Bhargav