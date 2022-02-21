IPL 2022: 3 West Indies cricketers who could set the tournament on fire

West Indies cricketers have been a big hit in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. Just like international cricket, they bring in a different kind of flavor in the T20 league as well. Be it Chris Gayle’s blazing hitting, Sunil Narine’s mystery spin or Dwayne Bravo’s bowling variations, any IPL experience is incomplete with the Caribbean touch.

A number of West Indian cricketers will be part of IPL 2022 as well. A few, like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard, were retained by their respective franchises ahead of the mega auction.

Furthermore, 14 players were chosen during the bidding process that took place over two days in Bengaluru. Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer were some of the prominent names who were picked up by franchises at the auction.

IPL 2022: West Indies players to watch out for

Apart from the usual stars, a few highly talented players from West Indies will also be on display during IPL 2022. We look at three names who could set the tournament on fire.

#1 Rovman Powell

West Indies big-hitter Rovman Powell, who entered the auction at a base price of ₹75 lakh, was picked up by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹2.8 crore.

The 28-year-old grabbed headlines when he clubbed 107 in only 53 balls during a T20I against England in Bridgetown in January this year. In a spectacular display of hitting, Powell blasted four fours and 10 sixes, finishing his innings at a strike rate of 201.88. He followed it up with an unbeaten 35 off 17 in the deciding T20I of the series.

Powell carried his sensational power-hitting form into the series against India as well. He gave the hosts a scare in the second T20I, smashing an unbeaten 68 off 36 balls with the aid of five sixes.

A clean striker of the cricket ball, no ground is too big for him on his day. The cricket world has seen glimpses of the same in recent times and DC will be hoping he can continue that impressive run in the IPL.

The right-handed batter has the experience of 110 T20 matches, in which he has scored 1866 runs at a strike rate of 134.05. If needed, Powell can also chip in with his medium pace. He has 21 wickets in the format at a strike rate of 25.4. But if the West Indian can live up to his potential with the willow, DC will be more than happy.

#2 Romario Shepherd

West Indies seem to have made it a tradition to produce pacers who are also hard-hitters of the cricket ball. 27-year-old Romario Shepherd also falls into the same category.

He is a more than decent medium pacer who has the ability to clear the boundaries with ease with the willow in hand. How highly he is rated can be gauged from the fact that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) purchased him for ₹7.75 crore, although he had a base price of only ₹75 lakh.

Shepherd gave a demonstration of his talent during the third T20I against India on Sunday, when he whacked three effortless sixes in his 29. Earlier, he clobbered an unbeaten 44 off 28 balls, with the aid of five sixes, in the second T20I against England in Bridgetown. The right-handed batter has a T20 strike rate of nearly 160 from 47 matches.

He proved expensive with the ball in the T20I series against India, and was taken for 50 runs in his four overs in the final match. However, Shepherd’s overall T20 numbers are quite impressive - 55 wickets in 47 games at a strike rate of 14.8. He has a high economy rate of over 9, but SRH will take it if he can strike at regular intervals.

#3 Odean Smith

All-rounder Odean Smith was snapped up by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹6 crore. He had set a base price of ₹1 crore and was sold to the franchise after some intense bidding.

The 25-year-old made a good impression during the ODI series in India just ahead of the auction, which helped his case. Coming in for the unfit Kieron Pollard in the 2nd match, he claimed 2/29 with his pace bowling, dismissing Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. With the bat, he struck a couple of meaty blows in his 24.

Smith impressed in the third ODI as well, dismissing Shikhar Dhawan with a delivery that bounced a little extra. With the willow, he smacked 36 off 18, clobbering three fours and three sixes to frustrate India and delay their victory push. Significantly, he proved during the series that he is capable of making a difference with both bat and ball.

The powerful striker has featured in 35 T20 matches, in which he has claimed 36 scalps at a strike rate of 17. With the willow, he has scored 196 runs at a strike rate of just under 130. The numbers may not be exceptional, but the talent is clearly visible.

