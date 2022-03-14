IPL 2022: 5 best South African players to have played in the league

South African players have always been in demand in the IPL and over the years, a number of these players have played an instrumental role in the league. Players from the Rainbow Nation have displayed tremendous skills and temperament and have been pivotal to the performances of different franchises.

From the likes of Graeme Smith, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis to AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn, quite a few players have been constant fixtures in the IPL since the inception of the tournament.

Here we take a look at 5 of the best players from South Africa to have featured in the IPL:

5.) David Miller

David Miller was one of the stars for Punjab

David Miller is one of those South African players who have become a constant fixture in the IPL. He was snapped up by Kings XI Punjab in 2012 and has made his presence felt in the league since.

In 2013, he was one of the best performers in the league and set the stage on fire with his clean striking. He played perhaps one of the best innings of the tournament when he strode out and smashed a magnificent 38-ball 101 as Punjab beat RCB.

In 2014, Miller scored 446 runs and was the second-highest run-getter for Punjab after Glenn Maxwell that season. This season he will play for the Gujarat Titans. In 89 games, the left-hander has scored 1974 runs at an average of 32.9 and with a strike-rate of 135.51.

4.) Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis was sensational for KKR

The South African all-rounder was one of the most consistent performers in the IPL. He was snapped up Royal Challengers Bangalore for the initial few years for $900,000. He played three seasons for RCB and scored 1132 runs in 42 games at an average of 31.44.

He was then picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders $1.1 million, played four seasons and was a part of two title-winning squads. He played his best innings when he scored 69 to help KKR chase down 191 and clinch the title in 2012.

Overall, Kallis played 98 games where he scored 2427 runs.

3.) Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn was fiery in the IPL in his pomp

Dale Steyn, in his prime, was one of the most feared fast bowlers in the world. He was irrepresible in the IPL as well and even when he was not in full flight, he was quite a handful in all conditions.

He picked up 10 wickets from 10 games for RCB at an economy of 6.63. After being injured for the next season, he bounced back in the next two editions, picking up a combined 29 wickets with an economy of just 6.75.

He was then snapped up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and in his first season, he picked up 19 wickets from 17 games at 5.66 RPO. However, his body never quite supported him and he could not replicate these sparkling performances in the latter stages of the league.

In 95 innings, he picked up 97 wickets at an average of 25 and with an economy rate of 6.92.

2.) Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis was instrumental to CSK's success

The former South African captain was snapped up by Chennai Super Kings in the 2012 auctions and was one of the best batters for the franchise over the years. He amassed 398 runs in 12 innings in his maiden IPL season. In the next two seasons, he scored more than 300 runs.

He played a pivotal role in CSK's dominance in several of their title triumphs. Faf du Plessis has played 100 IPL games and has scored 2936 runs at an average of 34.9 and strike rate of 131.1. This season, he was picked up Royal Challengers Bangalore and will also lead the side.

1.) AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers lit up the IPL

AB de Villiers is perhaps the best South African player to have ever played in the tournament. The bond between AB de Villiers and RCB is one of the best associations a franchise has been able to make with an overseas player.

He started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils and played for the side for three seasons. However, his best years came when he moved south to Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has won plenty of matches for RCB all on his own and no bowler was spared by the genius.

As far his numbers are concerned, he played 184 matches in the tournament where he scored 5162 runs at an average of 39.71 and with a strike rate of 151.69. He will now mentor RCB in the upcoming seasons after calling it quits from playing the game.

