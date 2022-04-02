IPL 2022: 5 players to watch out for in Week 2

The first week of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has seen action and thrill aplenty, with its own set of twists and turns. It's still early days in the tournament, but the 10 teams have got a fair idea of where they stand with regards to their strengths and weaknesses.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the only team to have played three games in IPL 2022, and with two wins, they are perched atop the points table. Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have won their tournament openers, while Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost theirs.

Rather shockingly, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lost their first two fixtures - a first for them in the tournament's history. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), on the other hand, have won and lost a game apiece.

Players to watch out for in Week 2 of IPL 2022

The second week of IPL 2022 kickstarts with a double-header on Saturday. MI will play RR in Navi Mumbai before DC and GT lock horns in Pune. CSK will then face PBKS at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Barring CSK, RCB, SRH and KKR, who play just one game each, the rest of the teams will take to the field twice in week two of IPL 2022.

Here, we take a look at five players to watch out for in the second week:

#5 Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Having missed the Mumbai Indians' IPL 2022 opener against Delhi Capitals, Suryakumar Yadav is set to return for their clash against the Rajasthan Royals on April 2. Suryakumar, who was recovering from a hairline fracture to his thumb, was yet to be released by the National Cricket Academy and hence, had to miss the first game.

Out of quarantine and deemed fit to play, the stylish right-hander has his task cut out against two of the best spin attacks in IPL 2022. Rajasthan Royals come with a duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, while the dual threat of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy in the KKR side is always a tough one to negotiate.

Arguably the easiest against spin in the country at the moment, Suryakumar Yadav will add wings to MI's batting lineup, which fell short of a par total against DC. His lofted shots over extra cover and his trademark sweeps could just throw the spinners off their radar and set things up for a solid total.

Most importantly, however, with a long tournament ahead, all eyes will be on Suryakumar's fitness and how swift his return to action will be.

#4 Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

Kuldeep Yadav's new beginning in IPL 2022 got off to a dream start (Picture Credits: IPL).

Benched for the entirety of the previous season, Kuldeep Yadav found his redemption arc on debut with the Delhi Capitals. Kuldeep broke the back of the Mumbai Indians' batting lineup and set the foundation for the Capitals to win their first game.

Kuldeep's spell against MI, one that saw him bag the Player of the Match award, transcended his three wickets. What was admirable was the manner in which he was on the prowl for wickets, while upping his pace considerably - a lack of which has crippled him in recent times.

Another stern test awaits the left-arm wrist-spinner though - with the first game played in the afternoon, there was no dew to contend with. Come DC's games against GT and LSG, this is a factor he will have to deal with in what is the next segment of his acid test.

This makes Kuldeep one to watch out for in Week 2 of IPL 2022. That said, if the first game was anything to go by, he should come out on the right side of it.

#3 Hardik Pandya (GT)

Gujarat Titans had a dream start to their IPL 2022 campaign, registering a thrilling five-wicket win over fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants. Amidst the chaotic manner in which they chased down 159, the biggest takeaway from that contest was skipper Hardik Pandya.

Having sent down his full quota of four overs at good pace, Pandya looked like a million dollars with the bat, even promoting himself to No. 4. The signs were ominous and pleasing, considering the absolute lack of competitive cricket he's had since November last year.

The Titans' batting order does have a gaping hole in it and in order to plug that to a good extent, they will need their skipper to take up responsibility. With two crucial encounters lined up against DC and PBKS, the second week of IPL 2022 could give a clear picture with regard to Pandya's fitness and form.

After all, this is a T20 World Cup year as well and Pandya will be itching to get back into the national reckoning. That aside, his form across departments, apart from how he leads the Titans, could potentially have a direct causal effect on the team's IPL 2022 campaign.

#2 Devdutt Padikkal (RR)

From one Royal team to another, it was a smooth transition for Devdutt Padikkal. The prodigious southpaw from Karnataka was forced to bat out of position on debut for the Rajasthan Royals, but his 29-ball 41 showcased the kind of intent that the team would have eagerly wanted of him.

Padikkal recently struck his maiden first-class ton in the Ranji Trophy, holding him in great stead as far as his form is concerned. After the UAE leg of IPL 2021 exposed a number of chinks in his armor, a couple of strict tests against MI and his former team RCB await in the second week of IPL 2022.

How Padikkal manages to cope against spin, as well as a potential bumper barrage from the likes of Tymal Mills (MI) and Mohammed Siraj (RCB), will be of intrigue.

A sustained run in the middle order and fruitful returns to show for it could pave the way for a campaign where the left-hander comes of age as a versatile batter. This could well begin across the Royals' next couple of games.

#1 Jason Holder (LSG)

Jason Holder was one of LSG's big-ticket signings ahead of IPL 2022.

After an exhilarating run chase against Chennai Super Kings, the Lucknow Super Giants are set to be bolstered by Jason Holder's availability. The West Indian all-rounder is set to be available from their third game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium.

LSG's third seaming option has come up as a potentially weak link, more so when their frontline options in Avesh Khan and Dushmantha Chameera have an off day. Holder's experience and accuracy is just what the team needs to iron out that flaw, while also lending adequate depth to their batting lineup.

Holder could well end up as one of the Super Giants' MVPs with his varied skillsets across dimensions. How he starts his IPL 2022 campaign could have a direct say on the momentum that the new team manages to generate as they head further into the tournament.

