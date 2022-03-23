"There are a few complications" - Aakash Chopra picks his Chennai Super Kings XI for the 1st match of IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred Chennai Super Kings (CSK) XI for the first match of IPL 2022.

CSK are likely to miss the services of Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar when they start their title defense against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26. While Ali is yet to get his visa, Chahar has been laid low due to a quadriceps injury.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway as his two openers. He said:

"There are a few complications. If Moeen Ali is not available, who will be the four overseas for the first match? I am saying open with Devon Conway alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad. You will get a left-handed opener."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player picked the rest of the Chennai Super Kings batting lineup considering Ali's absence. Chopra observed:

"At No. 3, if you don't have Moeen Ali, then Robin Uthappa. Once Moeen Ali comes, you will have to once again think about your overseas contingent, which way you want to go. After that, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and then Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni at No. 7."

Aakash Chopra also emphasized the importance of the upcoming IPL for Shivam Dube's career. He explained:

"Shivam Dube has been a very good purchase. In my opinion, this is a make-or-break season for him. If he doesn't flower even under MS Dhoni, because the two Royals have not done good for him - whether it is Royal Challengers Bangalore or Rajasthan Royals. If he seals his place here, the story can become good."

Dube scored 230 runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 119.17 in the nine matches he played for the Rajasthan Royals last year. He failed to pick up a wicket as well, and conceded 49 runs in the five overs he bowled.

Aakash Chopra's picks of bowlers for the Chennai Super Kings for the 1st match of IPL 2022

The Chennai Super Kings bought back Dwayne Bravo at the IPL 2022 Auction [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra concluded by naming the four-pronged seam attack the Chennai Super Kings should field in Deepak Chahar's likely absence. He stated:

"After that, Dwayne Bravo. I have kept Hangargekar, Chris Jordan and Adam Milne in my team. So my four overseas players are Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan and Devon Conway to begin with. Once Chahar becomes available, one out of Jordan or Bravo will play."

Aakash Chopra's Chennai Super Kings XI for the 1st match of IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne

