“Sanju Samson, please play a little more responsibly” - Aakash Chopra’s advice for RR skipper

Aakash Chopra has urged Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson to take greater responsibility while batting in IPL 2022. According to the former Indian batter, more than the bowlers, Samson’s own ego is getting the better of him.

The 27-year-old has scored 224 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.50. While he has an excellent strike rate of 168.28, Samson has crossed the 50-run mark only once during the ongoing edition.

In the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he was bowled by his nemesis Wanindu Hasaranga for 27, trying to play the reverse sweep. In RR’s previous match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), he perished for 16 while trying to upper-cut leg-spinner Kumar Kartikeya to deep point.

Analyzing Samson’s recent mode of dismissals ahead of RR’s clash against KKR on Monday, Chopra had a message for the Rajasthan captain. He said on his YouTube channel:

“Sanju Samson, please play a little more responsibly. The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga are not getting you out. Your ego is getting the better of you. In the last match against MI, you were trying to hit six after six and threw your wicket away, gifting it to Kumar Kartikeya. Give yourself a little more time.”

Samson’s early dismissal against Mumbai hurt the team badly as the middle and lower order struggled on a sluggish surface at the DY Patil Stadium. Despite Jos Buttler’s 67, they only managed to post 158 for six, a total MI chased down with five wickets in hand to register their first win of the season.

“Big improvement in bowling has been Ashwin picking up wickets” - Chopra impressed with RR offie’s form

Speaking on RR's bowling department, Chopra termed Ravichandran Ashwin’s return to wickets in the IPL as a big positive. The 44-year-old pointed out that while the off-spinner has been economical in recent seasons, he hasn’t picked up a lot of wickets and opined:

“A big improvement in the bowling has been Ravichandran Ashwin picking up wickets. In recent seasons, he has been economical but has not claimed a lot of wickets. But this year, he is chipping in and has been among the wickets when Yuzvendra Chahal has gone wicketless. He is batting well too. In the last game, he scored 21 in nine.”

In nine matches so far, the RR spinner has claimed eight scalps at an average of 31.38 and an excellent economy rate of 6.97.

