“If batters attack him, he will attack them back” - Pragyan Ojha hails RR leggie Yuzvendra Chahal

Pragyan Ojha has lavished praise on Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, describing him as a cricketer with immense character and fighting abilities.

Chahal, 31, is the current Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022. He has claimed 19 wickets in nine matches at an average of 13.68 and an economy rate of 7.22. His best of five for 40 came against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who will be RR’s opponents in Monday’s clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

Reflecting on Chahal’s match-winning spell during the previous meeting between Rajasthan and Kolkata, Ojha told Cricbuzz that the leg-spinner is always up for a challenge, saying:

“In their last match against KKR, Chahal was taken for 17 (in his first over) before he returned to claim that hat-trick. The performance shows his character and explains why people are puzzled that RCB did not retain him. The more you challenge him, the better he comes out. If batters attack him, he will not go on the defensive, he will attack them back.”

Chahal claimed four wickets, including a hat-trick, in the 17th over of Kolkata’s innings in the match. In the end, KKR were bowled out for 210 while chasing 218.

“RR took a call on Jaiswal too early” - RP Singh

While Jos Buttler has been in terrific form with the bat, Devdutt Padikkal has had an average season. In nine matches, he has scored 214 runs with a solitary fifty to his name.

According to former Indian pacer RP Singh, it might not be a bad idea to rest the left-hander and bring back young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been warming the benches for the last few matches. Speaking about the 20-year-old, he opined:

“RR took a call on Jaiswal too early. He is a retained player, which means he is in the long-term plans of the franchise. They could have backed him a little more. Padikkal could be given a break. He can think about his game and see how he can become an asset for the team.”

Jaiswal was dropped after playing just three matches in which he scored 25 runs with a highest of 20. Singh asserted that Rajasthan are a strong contender to lift the IPL 2022 title. Sharing his views on the franchise, he said:

“They start well every year but lose their way due to self-created confusion. This year, they seem to have crossed that stage. Captain Sanju Samson has managed the confusion areas well and has taken the team forward.”

Heading into Monday’s match, Rajasthan are in third position in the IPL 2022 points table, with 12 points from nine matches. KKR, meanwhile, are eighth with six points.

