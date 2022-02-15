"Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are a phenomenal pair" - Aakash Chopra on which IPL team has the strongest opening duo

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that it is very difficult to choose the franchise with the best opening pair in IPL 2022.

Almost all IPL franchises have ensured that they have a formidable pair at the top of the order. The likely opening combination of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw for the Delhi Capitals or KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock for the Lucknow Super Giants are mouth-watering prospects.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked to pick the franchise which has the strongest opening duo. He replied:

"That's a good question. I am thinking Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, if both of them open, are a phenomenal opening pair. If I go towards Punjab, I see a very good one there also. I see Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan there - that's nice."

The former India opener added that Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals also have formidable batters at the top of the order. Aakash Chopra explained:

"If I go towards RCB, I see Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli there - not a bad combination at all. If I see Shubman Gill with Jason Roy, they are also strong. If I see Venkatesh Iyer with Alex Hales, Devdutt Padikkal or Yashasvi Jaiswal with Jos Buttler."

It will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli opts to bat at the top of the order for RCB or plays at No. 3, where he is likely to bat for Team India.

"I don't know who is going to open for Sunrisers Hyderabad" - Aakash Chopra

Kane Williamson might open for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 [P/C: iplt20.com]

While pointing out the dynamic opening pairs of the Delhi Capitals and the Lucknow Super Giants, Aakash Chopra was unsure about the Sunrisers Hyderabad combination at the top of the order. He observed:

"If I go to Delhi, I see David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. Everyone has a strong one. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, who cannot forget them at all. I don't know who is going to open for Sunrisers Hyderabad."

Abhijeet ♞ @TheYorkerBall

Will be very exciting to see Prithvi Shaw and Warner open for Delhi



#IPLMegaAuction Parth Jindal DC Owner says We expected David Warner to go at higher price, very happy to have got someone who just won Australia the World Cup.Will be very exciting to see Prithvi Shaw and Warner open for Delhi Parth Jindal DC Owner says We expected David Warner to go at higher price, very happy to have got someone who just won Australia the World Cup.Will be very exciting to see Prithvi Shaw and Warner open for Delhi#IPLMegaAuction

The renowned commentator pointed out that the Chennai Super Kings have a steady opening pair. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Devon Conway might be there with Ruturaj - you may not see that explosive strength there but they are always effective. I can't pick a team. At this point in time, all are looking good."

Aakash Chopra concluded by picking the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders as the franchises with the most explosive opening batters. He added that the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants have the opening pair who might end up with the most runs.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Do the Delhi Capitals have the most explosive openers in IPL 2022? Yes No 27 votes so far