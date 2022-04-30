“Rest Ishan Kishan, why increase the agony?” - Aakash Chopra on MI opener’s poor form in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has advised the Mumbai Indians (MI) to rest struggling opening batter Ishan Kishan in IPL 2022. The former Indian batter opined that by playing the youngster, they are only increasing his agony.

Kishan, 23, was the most expensive purchase at this year’s IPL auction, as he was bought back by MI for ₹15.25 crore. The left-hander began the tournament in impressive fashion with two consecutive fifties, but has since struggled for runs. In eight IPL 2022 matches, he has scored 199 runs at an average of 28.43 and a strike rate of 108.15.

Having lost all eight of their matches so far, MI will be looking to secure their first win of the season when they take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday (30 April).

Previewing the IPL 2022 match on his YouTube channel, Chopra urged Mumbai, who are rock-bottom in the standings, to give Kishan a break and opined:

“Rest Ishan Kishan. He doesn’t seem in the right mindset. Why increase the agony? It is just agony. There is no confidence, zero belief. He is a much better player, but he is not playing well.”

On opening partner and birthday boy Rohit Sharma, Chopra added:

“Rohit Sharma got a start in the last match but got out playing a poor shot. He still looks likely to score runs.”

The 44-year-old also suggested that MI could bring in Tim David in place of the out-of-form Kieron Pollard against RR. He explained:

“Kieron Pollard has failed to get going with the bat. I feel they can try out Tim David instead of him.”

Pollard, 34, has scored just 115 runs in eight games at an average of 16.43 and a strike rate of 127.78.

“Samson must leave his ego out of the ground” - Aakash Chopra on RR captain’s batting in IPL 2022

Speaking about MI’s opponents on Saturday, the Rajasthan Royals, Chopra admitted that the second-placed outfit are a far stronger side. He, however, advised skipper Sanju Samson not to have an ego while batting.

Referring to his dismissal against Wanindu Hasaranga in RR’s previous match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he said:

“Samson must leave his ego out of the ground. E-go means go back to the pavilion. The way he got out against Hasaranga was incomprehensible. It’s like Aaron Finch, who struggles against the incoming ball but will still go for the slog."

Hasaranga has troubled Samson whenever the two have come face to face. The latter tried to hit his way out of trouble in RR’s match against RCB. He succeeded in striking Hasaranga for a couple of big hits but was eventually cleaned up by the leggie while attempting a reverse sweep.

Edited by Samya Majumdar