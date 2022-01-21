IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Big Bash League stars who will be in focus

Over the years, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have been heavily invested in Big Bash League (BBL) performances and doling out cash for players who perform well down under. This tactic has not always yielded dividends, but it has not stopped scouts from digging deep to get these players.

The timing of this year's BBL is once again just perfect for IPL teams to identify players for their respective teams. Australian players have been in high demand and there is no reason why things will be different in upcoming auctions.

We have seen a number of stupendous performances in the BBL this year. This will make things interesting when the franchises sit down on the auction table.

KFC Big Bash League @BBL



Five teams left... only one leaves with the #BBL11 You know how this works by now, right?Five teams left... only one leaves with the You know how this works by now, right?Five teams left... only one leaves with the 🏆 #BBL11 https://t.co/o7Bt301PCm

Here we take a look at 3 BBL stars who will be in focus in the IPL Auctions:

1.) Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott has had a great BBL season

The right-hander has been a consistent performer in the Big Bash League. He has been superb in Australian domestic cricket as well and looks set to take the next step forward.

He can be a great acquisition as he offers great balance with the bat and can take charge of the middle order. Apart from this, he is also very handy with the wicket-keeping gloves if need be.

In the Big Bash League this season, McDermott has already scored 571 runs in 12 innings at an average of 51.90 and with a strike rate of 153.49. He is not just a slogger, but a pretty solid batter.

As far as his first-class numbers are concerned, McDermott has scored 2288 runs in 44 matches at an average 33.15. His List A numbers are far more impressive - he has scored 1239 runs in 28 matches at an average of 47.

7Cricket @7Cricket



BEN MCDERMOTT #BBL11 THE FIRST PLAYER IN BBL HISTORY TO SCORE BACK TO BACK CENTURIES.BEN MCDERMOTT THE FIRST PLAYER IN BBL HISTORY TO SCORE BACK TO BACK CENTURIES.BEN MCDERMOTT 🔥 #BBL11 https://t.co/zNH64VG6kU

2.) Hayden Kerr

Hayden Kerr has had a superb BBL season

The left-arm seamer from New South Wales has had a brilliant season for the Sydney Sixers. He picked up 22 wickets in 13 innings this season and was absolutely superb in the death overs.

Left-arm pacers are always a high-value proposition and this could work in favor of Kerr at the IPL auction. He has already stated his ambitions:

“I want to throw my name in the ring for the IPL. I had mid-to-long term goals but [success in] the BBL might have accelerated them,” he said in a recent interview.

Apart from bowling, he is decent with the bat and can use the long handle when quick runs are needed lower down the order.

3.) Ashton Agar

Ashton Agar has been solid in the BBL

Ashton Agar has become one of Australia's leading spinners in white ball cricket. He has found a way to operate in the powerplay overs as well in the middle overs and is a perfect defensive bowler.

He has been solid for the Perth Scorchers this season, picking up 15 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 7. The pitches should suit him in the IPL and he can be a good addition to any side.

He is also a handy hitter of the ball lower down the order and can provide perfect balance to the side. This season, he has scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 147 - these numbers are good enough for IPL franchises to snap him up.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava