IPL 2022 Auction: 3 factors that might land Chris Gayle an IPL contract even at 42

Having been released by the Punjab Kings, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, who hasn't been in good touch with the willow for quite some time now, finds himself in a spot of bother as he'll be going under the hammer at the 2022 IPL auction.

The 2022 IPL auction is fast approaching and this time it's a mega auction which promises more excitement with the addition of two new teams based out of Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

The 42-year-old who has 4965 IPL runs to his name in 142 matches, has so far represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings since the inception of the cash-rich league.

Not just the experts and pundits, but also some of the fans are of the opinion that Gayle won't find any buyers and might go unsold given his age and poor run with the bat.

But there are quite a few factors that might help the flamboyant batter land an IPL contract this time as well irrespective of those factors. On that note, let us look at three factors that might help the 'Universe Boss' acquire an IPL contract for the upcoming edition even at the age of 42.

1) Chris Gayle's exceptional T20 records and stats

Gayle had a phenomenal seven-year stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore

Gayle, who holds the record for the most number of runs in T20 cricket with 14321 runs, also holds the pole position when it comes to players with the highest score in an innings (175*) and most number of sixes (357 sixes) in the IPL history.

On many occasions, his batting at the top of the order has laid the much-needed foundation for other batters to carry forward the momentum.

Even with a star-studded RCB batting line-up comprising players like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Gayle took centre-stage by smashing bowlers all over the park and stamping his authority at the top of the order in several matches.

He is the kind of player that bowlers fear bowling to and teams would love to have in their squad for a T20 game.

Who can forget his innings of 175* off just 66 balls against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013 at an astonishing strike-rate of 265.15. His form and age shouldn't be a matter for teams at the auction, given that he has proved time and again as to why he is the best in the business when it comes to T20 cricket.

2) He still has the firepower to dominate for at least an year or so

Age is just a number for Chris Gayle, who still has that firepower to dominate for an year or so

Despite failing to put up a good show at the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, Gayle made it clear that he is not yet done and has a few more years left in him. Post West Indies' final Super 12 fixture against Australia, the Jamaican received a standing ovation from his teammates and a guard of honour by members of both teams.

However, he insisted that he would "love to play" another T20 World Cup for the Men in Maroon and especially wants to end his International career with one last game in his hometown of Jamaica.

Hinting that he is 'not yet done', Gayle took to Twitter and posted a cryptic tweet much to the delight of fans.

The very next day after posting this tweet, Gayle proved as to why he has still got the firepower in him despite successive failures by smashing 49* in Team Abu Dhabi's first fixture of this year's T10 League.

A week later he followed it up with a half-century (52* off 23 balls) against Bangla Tigers and 30* against Chennai Braves, thereby making a clear statement with the bat about his intent.

His fighting spirit, hunger for runs and ability to score big at ease once again reaffirm the fact that he is here to stay for atleast a year or so before announcing his retirement.

3) A reduced base price tag going into IPL 2022 Auction

With the addition of two new teams, a reduced base price tag will make teams interested to go for Chris Gayle at the auction

Gayle, who was bought at his base price of ₹2 crore by Punjab Kings at the 2018 IPL auction was retained by the season seven runners up ahead of last year's IPL auction. Unfortunately, 2021 IPL wasn't a memorable one for Gayle, who managed just 193 runs in 10 matches for the Mohali-based franchise.

This prompted them to release him ahead of the upcoming 2022 IPL auction. Though experts and fans predict that Gayle might miss out on an IPL contract this time, a reduced base price tag might actually land him a contract, especially with the addition of two new franchises.

A match winner who can single-handedly change the fortunes of a game, Teams might surely be interested in buying him despite his age and form if he reduces his base price tag going into the auction. It would be an absolute steal if any of the franchises could acquire him for a lesser price tag given his experience and credentials.

Edited by Rohit Mishra