IPL 2022 Auction: 3 franchises that can target Josh Hazlewood

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood made a major impact in the team’s T20 World Cup 2021 triumph. He was among the top wicket-takers in the tournament, claiming 11 wickets in seven matches at a strike rate of 13 and an economy rate of 7.29.

Hazlewood was among the many players who featured in the IPL that was played ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021. He had a memorable run in the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) title triumph, picking up 11 wickets in nine matches.

A number of experts opined that playing the IPL was the perfect preparation for the T20 World Cup. Many teams, including India, failed to utilize their IPL experience during the ICC event, which was played at the same venue as the T20 league - UAE. However, Australia benefited the most as skipper Aaron Finch candidly admitted that Hazlewood’s inputs from his IPL 2021 stint proved invaluable.

Will Josh Hazlewood be a hit at the IPL 2022 auctions?

Following his impressive performances in both the IPL and the T20 World Cup, Hazlewood might be a sought-after pacer at the IPL 2022 auction. Here are a few teams that could target him.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Josh Hazlewood during the IPL. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Following his impressive recent form in the T20 format, there is an outside chance of CSK retaining Hazlewood ahead of the auction. However, that possibility is very remote considering that the franchise has quite a few other overseas options available like Sam Curran and Moeen Ali.

But even if CSK do not retain him, there is a strong possibility that the team think tank will go after Hazlewood at the auction. He, after all, had a key role to play in Chennai’s victory this season. Hazlewood will be all the more confident after playing a big part in Australia’s T20 World Cup triumph.

Hazlewood combines traditional Test match length with T20-style variations, making him a unique bowler in the format. He does prove expensive at times but is equally good at fighting back. Knowing what the Aussie bowler is capable of, it would be surprising if CSK don’t look to buy him back at the IPL 2022 auction.

#2 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have struggled to find a good overseas pacer. Pic: IPLT20.COM

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been heavily dependent on their Indian pacers to deliver in the last two seasons. They have thrown their weight behind the experienced Mohammed Shami and the young Arshdeep Singh. The duo have done a decent job. Shami claimed 19 wickets in 14 matches in IPL 2021, while Arshdeep picked up 18 in 12.

However, the lack of a quality overseas seamer hurt their IPL 2021 campaign. PBKS went for the Australian pair of Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson but the two proved to be too raw in the first half of the T20 league and skipped the UAE leg.

Nathan Ellis played only three games, while the PBKS management did not show much faith in a proven performer like Chris Jordan as well. Hence, PBKS might look to go after a tried-and-tested overseas pacer like Hazlewood, who can add some much-needed zing to the bowling attack.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

RR need to revisit their auction strategy of picking players for exorbitant sums. Pic: IPLT20.COM

The Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) move to pick Chris Morris at a record price of INR 16.5 crore backfired big-time. But for a few matches in the first half, Morris failed to deliver with both bat and ball.

RR’s pace bowling department for IPL 2021 was earnest at best. They had a hard trier in rookie left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya. Mustafizur Rahman had a decent run, while Kartik Tyagi delivered that one miracle over. Looking at the overall picture, though, the Royals suffered because they did not have the services of a quality overseas seamer.

Jofra Archer missed the entire IPL 2021 as he battled his injury woes, while Ben Stokes played only one match. He got injured during the opening game of IPL 2021 and skipped the second half due to mental health issues.

RR could look to be smarter this time round and pick a bowler like Hazlewood, whose fitness isn’t a concern. Significantly, he is also someone who can be banked upon to deliver more often than not.

Edited by Sai Krishna