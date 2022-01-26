IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Indian players who should have been in the ₹2 crore base price list

With IPL 2022 Auction less than three weeks away, all franchises would have started their planning process for the biggest auction in IPL history. For the first time since 2011, 10 teams will enter the auction to sign players.

As has been the rule ahead of every auction, players from across the world have permission to register themselves and set a base price for the auction. The base price is the minimum salary a player expects from a franchise. If multiple franchises are interested in a particular player's services, the price rises from the base.

The IPL Governing Council allows players to set their base prices between ₹20 lakh and ₹2 crore. As per the rules, the internationally uncapped Indian players can set a maximum base price of ₹20 lakh, which is why the likes of Shahrukh Khan and Avesh Khan are present in the lowest base price category.

Players like Harshal Patel, Devdutt Padikkal and Odean Smith, who have not played much international cricket, have preferred to keep their base price ₹2 crore. However, the following three Indian stars shied away from putting their names in the highest category of the base price.

#1 Washington Sundar, base price for IPL 2022 Auction - ₹1.5 crore

Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar is one of the best talents available in the auction pool. He represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore last year. Unfortunately, Sundar missed the second phase of IPL 2021 because of an injury.

Sundar has so far played 42 IPL matches, scalping 27 wickets at an economy rate of 6.94. His USP is to keep a check on the run-flow in the powerplay overs, which few spinners are capable of doing.

Not long ago, Sundar was the highest-ranked Indian bowler on the ICC T20I Rankings. It is thus a little surprising that he has not set a base price of ₹2 crore for the mega auction.

#2 Prasidh Krishna, base price for IPL 2022 Auction - ₹1 crore

Prasidh Krishna is one of the few Indian bowlers to have bowled at a speed of 150 kmph in the IPL. Krishna made his IPL debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 and remained a part of the franchise for the next three seasons.

So far in his IPL career, Krishna has played 34 games, scalping 30 wickets, including a four-wicket haul. Since he has the speed and wicket-taking ability, Krishna could emerge as one of the top picks at the IPL 2022 auction.

However, the Indian fast bowler has refrained from putting his name in the category of players with a ₹2 crore base price.

#3 Amit Mishra, base price for IPL 2022 Auction - ₹1.5 crore

Amit Mishra is the most successful Indian bowler in IPL history. The previous season, he bagged a four-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians, reminding the fans that there is no match for experience.

However, the veteran player has set a base price of ₹1.5 crore for the IPL 2022 auction. It goes without saying that more than one team will be interested in Mishra's services.

