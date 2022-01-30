IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Indian seamers who Mumbai Indians can target

The Mumbai Indians already have Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks who was retained ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, but what they can use is another searing pacer who can richly complement the Indian quick.

With INR 48 crore remaining in their purse, Mumbai will have to reconstruct their entire spin department and add the pacers to their arsenal.

Trent Boult and Adam Milne — the Kiwi pacer duo, were let go and with that, the side will look to rebuild a strong unit ahead of the all-important auction. We take a look at three Indian seamers who the Mumbai Indians can target.

#1 Avesh Khan can be picked up by MI at the IPL 2022 Auction

One of the biggest reasons behind Delhi's good run has been the performance of their quicks. The 2021 edition saw them effectively push a three-pronged pace attack with Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan.

With Nortje retained, Delhi could look at bringing Avesh back, but Mumbai could bag the pacer who picked up 24 wickets for the Delhi Capitals. Quality Indian pace is a rare commodity and Mumbai can potentially gain from this acquisition.

#2 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has been one of the breakout stars ever since he showed up for the now-defunct Rising Pune SuperGiant. MI can lap him up in the IPL 2022 Auction.

The Rajasthan seamer was not retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction and will be one of the prized targets who can bowl at the death with Bumrah. Chahar has 59 wickets from 63 games at an average of 29.19 and an economy of 7.8.

#3 Umesh Yadav

Count Umesh Yadav out at your own peril and Mumbai will be aware of this as they head into the IPL 2022 Auction.

The quick has been an IPL veteran and while he may be expensive, using Yadav in the right moments yields results. He could have a resurgence of sorts at MI under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

The pacer has 119 IPL wickets to show from 121 games at an average of 30.08 and an economy rate of 8.51.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar