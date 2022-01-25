IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Indians with a base price of INR 2 crore who are likely to get big bids

The official website of the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently revealed that as many as 1,214 players have registered for the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Of the cricketers who have given their names, 896 are Indian and 318 are overseas players. The long list will be pruned, and a final one will be prepared by the IPL governing council once the franchises send in their wishlists.

According to reports, as many as 49 players have listed the maximum base price of INR 2 crore for the upcoming IPL auction, which will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Out of the players who have listed the maximum base price, 17 are Indians and the remaining 32 are overseas cricketers.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami are some of the big names from Indian cricket who have listed their base price at INR 2 crore.

IPL 2022 Auction: Indians with INR 2 crore base price likely to be in demand

A few Indian players who have listed their base price at INR 2 crore are likely to get big bids owing to their form and versatility. We look at three such names.

#1 Shardul Thakur

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Pic: Getty Images

Shardul Thakur’s stature as an all-rounder has grown significantly over the last year. He played key roles with bat and ball in the Test triumphs at The Gabba and at The Oval. Even in South Africa, although India lost both the Tests and the one-dayers, he came up with some memorable efforts.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL NEWS : 1,214 players register for IPL 2022 Player Auction



More Details

iplt20.com/news/3720/1-21…

Thakur was one of the key members of the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) IPL 2021 title triumph. He had a forgettable first half but returned as a different player once the UAE leg began. He kept striking for the team at crucial intervals and claimed 3 for 38 in the final to stall the Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) chase.

The 30-year-old is capable of contributing significantly with both bat and ball, something which world cricket has witnessed over the past few months. He also has that X-factor about him and has the ability to make things happen. There is no reason why he shouldn’t get impressive bids at the IPL 2022 auction.

#2 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan during a T20I against New Zealand. Pic: Getty Images

There were theories floating around that Ishan Kishan could be picked by one of the two new franchises. However, that hasn’t been the case and Kishan will now be part of the auction, having listed his name in the INR 2 crore category.

The 23-year-old is considered among the most destructive young batters in India. The advantage with having Kishan in the team is that he can be used as a floater. He can either open the innings or bat in the middle order. In addition to this, he can also keep wickets if needed.

The left-hander did not have a great IPL 2021 season but finished the edition with two terrific knocks - 50 off 25 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and 84 off 32 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Kishan has also made an impressive start to this white-ball career for India. Undoubtedly, a number of franchises will target him at the mega auction.

#3 Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel made a memorable T20I debut against New Zealand. Pic: Getty Images

Harshal Patel’s IPL debut came back in 2012, but it was only in the 2021 season that he made a genuine impact. Representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the pacer claimed 32 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 14.34, equaling Dwayne Bravo’s record for most scalps in an IPL season.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



More details here - #VIVOIPL A complete breakdown of the VIVO IPL 2022 Player Retention.More details here - iplt20.com/news/3751/vivo… A complete breakdown of the VIVO IPL 2022 Player Retention.More details here - iplt20.com/news/3751/vivo… #VIVOIPL https://t.co/TcTpKaznKd

The 31-year-old’s variations proved to be his biggest asset as he outfoxed some of the best batters in the competition. Harshal reserved his best for five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). In the first half, he became the first-ever bowler to take a five-wicket haul against IPL’s most successful franchise. In the UAE leg, he claimed a stunning hat-trick against the same team.

Following his IPL 2021 success, Harshal also made a memorable T20I debut for India against New Zealand towards the end of last year. He was, in fact, named Player of the Match in his first T20I for figures of 2 for 25. Apart from being a canny pacer, Harshal can also contribute with the bat, an aspect franchises will be aware of when they bid for him at the auction.

