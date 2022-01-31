IPL 2022 Auction: 3 international seamers Chennai Super Kings can target

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings enter the IPL 2022 Auction with INR 48 crores in their wallet. It's safe to say that a lot of that money could see them bag some prize seamers ahead of the new season. They will look to rebuild their bowling attack that once comprised of Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood and Dwayne Bravo.

Heading into the auction, Chennai will look to make up for the absence of Bravo and Sam Curran. Both players were not retained as the team picked Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad in their places.

Ahead of the all-important auction, we take a look at three international pacers the side can acquire.

#1 Mitchell Starc can be CSK's frontline seamer if picked during the IPL 2022 Auction

Generally, a side that doesn't go hammer and tongs when it comes to marquee names, CSK might make an exception for Mitchell Starc. The Aussie quick is a major threat in the shorter format.

Starc has 34 wickets in the IPL from 27 games at an average of 20.38 and an impressive economy of 7.17. His variations and searing pace makes him one of the bowlers Chennai can acquire during the IPL 2022 auction.

He can also bowl in all phases of the game.

#2 Trent Boult

To start with, Trent Boult is an incredibly fit and reliable seamer. He can swing the ball both ways and get the better of some of the world's best batters.

He has 76 wickets in the IPL from 67 matches and he averages 26.09 with the ball. Although Mumbai will be keen to buy him back into the IPL 2022 Auction, CSK can give them a run for their money and acquire the Kiwi.

#3 Kagiso Rabada

The Proteas seamer was a vital cog in the Delhi Capitals bowling unit last season. However, he was overlooked in the retention for fellow country mate Anrich Nortje.

Rabada has 76 wickets to show from 50 IPL games at an average of 20.53 and an economy rate of 8.21. His ability to bowl tight overs at the start and at the death makes him a must-add seamer for Chennai's bowling attack during the IPL 2022 Auction. He can also a suitable replacement for Lungi Ngidi, who was part of the CSK squad last season.

