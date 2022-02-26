IPL 2022 Auction: 3 opening combinations CSK could explore

It didn't come as a surprise when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained Ruturaj Gaikwad as one of their openers ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The Maharashtra batter dished out impressive performances last season, scoring 635 runs in 16 games at an average of 45.35 and a healthy strike rate of 136.26.

Known for his timing and nimble footwork, Gaikwad notched up four half-centuries and a century in CSK's title-winning campaign. The experienced Faf du Plessis (633 runs from 16 games) complemented Gaikwad well.

However, with the former South African captain now part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Super Kings will see a new opening partner alongside Gaikwad.

Here's a look at three opening combinations CSK could explore during IPL 2022:

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway

New Zealand batter Devon Conway could be one of Chennai's preferred options to open with Gaikwad.

The hard-hitting gloveman was picked up by CSK for Rs1 crore. He has 20 T20Is to his name, scoring 602 runs at an average of 50.2 and a strike rate of 139.3. A left-right batting combination is something Chennai could look to explore in IPL 2022.

#2 Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Robin Uthappa has scored most of his IPL runs as an opener - something the Chennai think tank could look at ahead of the marquee tournament. The explosive batter has stacked up 2057 runs from 77 IPL innings when walking out to bat. He could don the aggressor role if picked as Gaikwad's opening partner.

His experience would be another factor. Uthappa has scored 4722 runs from 186 IPL innings at an average of 27.94 and a strike rate of 130.19 with 25 fifties to show.

#3 Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad

It is unlikely that this combination would come to fruition, but it is food for thought if experience is looked at as a factor. With Du Plessis, Gaikwad had the freedom to switch gears, which may not be the case along with a new opener.

Nevertheless, Ali is an experienced campaigner in the format, and can bat deep into innings. He was the four-time IPL champions' most dependable middle-order batter in 2021. That makes him another choice to open for the team in IPL 2022.

Edited by Bhargav