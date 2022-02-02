IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Pakistan-origin players who are part of shortlisted players pool

590 players from different parts of the world will go under the hammer at IPL 2022 Auction next week. More than a thousand players registered for the mega auction, but only 590 of them have made it to the final list.

The mega auction features players from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nepal, Scotland and USA.

The BCCI does not allow Pakistan cricketers to participate in the IPL because of political tensions between the two countries. But multiple cricketers of Pakistan origin will be part of the IPL 2022 Auction. These players have moved to other countries and now hold that nation's passport, allowing them to play in the Indian Premier League.

On that note, we will take a look at the three Pakistan-origin cricketers who will go under the hammer on February 12 and 13.

#1 Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir played for Pakistan in ICC U-19 World Cup at the beginning of his career

Veteran South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir is the oldest player to have made the cut to the IPL 2022 Auction list. Tahir, aged 42, has previously played for Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiant and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and even won the Purple Cap award in 2019.

The leg-spinner appeared for the World Giants earlier this year in Legends League Cricket. He is currently playing for the Multan Sultans in the PSL 2022 season. Although he isn't young anymore, Tahir is one of the most active cricketers right now and has brilliantly maintained his fitness.

It should thus not be a surprise if multiple franchises raise the paddle when the Lahore-born leg-spinner's name comes up at the mega auction.

#2 Usman Khawaja

Pakistan-origin Australian batter Usman Khawaja is another former Rising Pune Supergiant player to feature on the list. Khawaja has only represented the Pune-based franchise in his IPL career.

Fans should note that Sanjeev Goenka's RPSG Group used to own the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise. This year, the Lucknow Super Giants have the same team owners, meaning they could show interest in Khawaja's services.

The left-handed batter is in excellent form, having played some fantastic knocks for Australia in the Ashes series. He scored a century in the PSL last year and could be an asset for any team.

#3 Ali Khan

The last name on the list is the only American player in IPL 2022 Auction - Ali Khan. The right-arm fast bowler was raised in Pakistan, but he plays international cricket for the USA team.

Khan was very close to making his IPL debut in 2020 when the Kolkata Knight Riders signed him as a replacement player. However, he could not play that season because of an injury.

Also Read Article Continues below

The American bowler plays for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL. It will be interesting to see if he dons the Knight Riders jersey in the IPL as well.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee