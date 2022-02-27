IPL 2022 Auction: 3 PBKS overseas players to watch out for

Punjab Kings (PBKS) were one of the teams that had a productive IPL 2022 Auction. It helped that they had a massive purse amount and unlike the pattern of buying players, they seem to have done their homework this time around.

Heading into the auction, Punjab had already retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. They added some impact players like Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Johnny Bairstow, and Liam Livingstone to their ranks.

This is a franchise that has a formidable side on paper and should the unit click, they have the ability to go the distance. Before we take a look at the three top overseas PBKS players to watch out for, here's a look at the full squad.

Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

#1 Jonny Bairstow will be Punjab's trumpcard in IPL 2022

The fact that the Sunrisers Hyderabad can vouch for, Jonny Bairstow and his ability to switch gears effortlessly makes him the trumpcard for PBKS this season. He fits the bill as an opener and a No.3 giving the think-tank a happy headache.

He couldn't complete a full season for SRH last time, playing just seven games, but the England player made his presence felt by scoring 248 runs at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 141.71.

#2 Kagiso Rabada to spearhead the PBKS bowling attack

Rabada has seen considerable success in the IPL over the years, picking up 76 wickets from 50 matches at an average of 20.53 and best figures of 4/21.

He has been a crucial part of the Delhi Capitals in recent years. Although he lost his retention to fellow mate Anrich Nortje, that's good news for Punjab as they can count on him to ably head the bowling unit.

#3 Liam Livingstone: The side's middle order anchor

Liam Livingstone wasn't just the highest-earning English player, but was also the most expensive overseas buy this year for INR 11.50 crore. The reason is clear: Livingstone is a multi-faceted cricketer who can change the course of the game.

He holds the record for England's fastest T20I century (42 balls) and can bowl both off-spin and leg-spin, something that adds to PBKS' advantage.

Livingstone has played 167 T20 games so far, scoring 4110 runs at a strike rate of 145. He's also handy with the ball, picking up 69 wickets at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.7.

