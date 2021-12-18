IPL 2022 Auction: 3 players who could return to SRH after more than 5 years

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) joined the IPL ahead of the 2013 edition. They replaced the Deccan Chargers in the competition. SRH have been one of the most consistent franchises in the league since their arrival.

The Orange Army qualified for the IPL playoffs in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. The Hyderabad-based franchise captured their maiden IPL trophy in 2016, and finished runners-up in 2018.

Fans expected SRH to finish in the top 4 in IPL 2021, but the Hyderabad-based franchise finished last in the standings. Because of the team's disappointing performances, their owners have decided to make some big changes to the squad.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained captain Kane Williamson along with uncapped players Umran Malik and Abdul Samad. SRH may look to sign some of their former stars to bolster their squad ahead of IPL 2022.

On that note, here's a list of three players who could return to the Hyderabad-based franchise after a more than five years.

#1 Quinton de Kock (Played last game for SRH in IPL 2013)

Quinton de Kock was a member of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their debut IPL season. The South African star played only three games for the Hyderabad-based franchise, though, scoring six runs at a strike rate of 40.

SRH released de Kock after the 2013 season. The left-hander became a big name in by performing well for South Africa. He did well for the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL as well.

De Kock has been released ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, meaning SRH could sign him and use him as an opener instead of David Warner.

#2 Chris Lynn (Played last game for SRH in IPL 2014)

Chris Lynn did not play a single match for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chris Lynn was present in the Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2013 squad. However, the Orange Army did not use the big hitter's services in any of the games that season. Lynn moved to the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014, and performed exceptionally well.

The Australian is one of the biggest T20 stars in the game right now. He did not get enough opportunities to play in the IPL over the last two years, but Lynn has scored runs in many T20 leagues around the world.

SRH could form an explosive combination of Lynn and Quinton de Kock at the top, having released David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

#3 Amit Mishra (Played last game for SRH in IPL 2014)

IPL hat-trick hero Amit Mishra played an integral role in SRH's run to the playoffs in their maiden IPL season. The veteran leg-spinner scalped 21 wickets at an economy rate of 6.35 in IPL 2013.

SRH retained him for the 2014 season, where he bagged seven wickets in ten game. Since Mishra's economy rate was more than nine runs per over, he lost his place in the playing XI and later in the SRH squad.

The leg-spinner joined Delhi Capitals after his SRH release. Mishra has been impressive for DC, and is currently the highest wicket-taker among Indians in IPL history.

SRH could consider signing him for the 2022 season, thereby adding some experience to their spin attack.

