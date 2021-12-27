IPL 2022 Auction: 3 players SRH could target on Hemang Badani's advice

Former IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have named a star-studded coaching staff ahead of the 2022 season. They retained Tom Moody and Muttiah Muralitharan in their think tank and added the quartet of Brian Lara, Dale Steyn, Simon Katich and Hemang Badani to their team.

Former India player Hemang Badani will work as the fielding coach and scout for SRH in IPL 2022. Since he is a scout, he will have the responsibility of hunting for new talent from domestic as well as international arenas.

On that note, let's take a look at three players SRH could target at the IPL 2022 auction on Hemang Badani's advice.

#1 R Sai Kishore

#TNvKAR How Brilliant has @saik_99 been through the last couple of years.SMAT 2020 Final: 4-1-11-0TNPL Final 2021 - Conceeded 4 runs needing to defend 13SMAT 2021 Final: 4-0-12-3About time some team picks and makes him play. He is more than ready to deliver in the #IPL How Brilliant has @saik_99 been through the last couple of years. SMAT 2020 Final: 4-1-11-0TNPL Final 2021 - Conceeded 4 runs needing to defend 13SMAT 2021 Final: 4-0-12-3About time some team picks and makes him play. He is more than ready to deliver in the #IPL. #TNvKAR

Hemang Badani seems to be a big fan of Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore going by his tweets. The new talent scout of SRH heaped praise on the Tamil Nadu youngster during the domestic season earlier this year.

Kishore was a member of the Chennai Super Kings squad in previous seasons, but he is yet to make his IPL debut. The 25-year-old spinner has played 38 T20 matches in his domestic career so far, scalping 43 wickets at a miserly economy rate of 5.46.

CSK have released Kishore ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. Meanwhile, by retaining Umran Malik and Abdul Samad, the SRH team management has sent a message that it will show more faith in youngsters this year.

So it should not be a surprise if the Orange Army considers signing Kishore at the mega auction.

#2 Avishka Fernando

Super Proud of the boys for yet another splendid season. Great bunch of lads. Always a pleasure to work with. Signing off the year with another 🏆 in the bag after 2/2 in the #LPL for @Lycajaffnakings CHAMPIONS of @lplt20 2021Super Proud of the boys for yet another splendid season. Great bunch of lads. Always a pleasure to work with. Signing off the year with another 🏆 in the bag after #TNPL 🙏 Thank you SL for the warm hospitality. 2/2 in the #LPL for @Lycajaffnakings 🏆CHAMPIONS of @lplt20 2021 Super Proud of the boys for yet another splendid season. Great bunch of lads. Always a pleasure to work with. Signing off the year with another 🏆 in the bag after #TNPL 🙏 Thank you SL for the warm hospitality. https://t.co/1t5H9qvVjg

In case you didn't know, Hemang Badani worked as a consultant for the Jaffna Kings in the recently-concluded Lanka Premier League (LPL) season. The Kings ultimately emerged as the champions by defeating the Galle Gladiators in the summit clash.

Sri Lankan batter Avishka Fernando was part of the Jaffna Kings team and won the Man of the Series award. Fernando played an instrumental role in his team's success by scoring 312 runs in LPL 2021.

The rising star of Sri Lankan cricket also won the Player of the Match award in the LPL 2021 Final for his match-winning knock of 41-ball 63.

Hemang Badani would have definitely observed his game closely. Since Fernando has been impressive for Sri Lanka in the international arena as well, SRH could rope in the 23-year-old for the 2022 IPL season.

#3 Narayan Jagadeesan

ChepaukSuperGillies @supergillies



#PattaiyaKelappu Wishing the Master of the Gillies, our Head Coach @hemangkbadani Happy Birthday 🤙 Wishing the Master of the Gillies, our Head Coach @hemangkbadani Happy Birthday 🤙#PattaiyaKelappu https://t.co/hO89H6vwzm

Hemang Badani is also the head coach of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 champions Chepauk Super Gillies. He worked with many rising stars of Tamil Nadu cricket during that competition.

Narayan Jagadeesan has been a player who has been excellent in the last few years. He made his IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2020, scoring 33 runs for the team.

Jagadeesan could not play to his full potential for CSK in IPL 2020, but Badani would have a clear idea about his playing style. He could suggest Jagadeesan's name to the SRH team management since the wicket-keeper batter played a match-winning knock of 90 runs in the TNPL 2021 Final.

Besides, Jagadeesan was the best batter for the Chepauk Super Gillies this season, scoring 336 runs in nine innings.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee