3 reasons why David Warner is a bargain buy for Delhi Capitals

David Warner, listed in the marquee set at ₹2 crore, was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹6.25 crore on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Auction. The 35-year-old was the last player from the marquee set to go under the hammer.

DC had their eyes on Warner right from the word go and were the first ones to raise the paddle for him. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) were also involved in the bidding and took the price to ₹6 crore but to no avail.

With Warner's acquisition, DC can form a formidable left-hand and right-hand opening combination featuring the southpaw and flamboyant Prithvi Shaw.

Let's take a look at three reasons why Warner is a bargain buy for Delhi Capitals at the IPL mega auction:

#1. David Warner is a proven performer in the IPL

One of the most destructive openers in the world, David Warner has been part of the cash-rich league since 2009. In his 12 year IPL career, the left-hander has amassed 5449 runs with an immaculate average of 41.59 and a strike rate touching 140.

Warner is the only player in IPL history to have won the prestigious Orange Cap for the highest run-getter thrice - 2015, 2017 and 2019. Given his IPL experience and his recent exploits at the 2021 T20 World Cup, a price of ₹6.25 crore certainly seems a canny pick.

He even led his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their only IPL title in 2016. During that year, he scored a monumental 848 runs at a strike rate of 151.42.

#2. Familiarity with the franchise

With the purchase of Warner by the Delhi Capitals, the Australian will make a return to the Delhi-based franchise after eight years. He plied his trade for the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) from 2009 to 2013.

During his five-year stay, Warner played 55 IPL games and scored as many as 1,435 runs with an average of just above 31. The southpaw also mustered two centuries for Delhi in 2010 and 2012.

Moving to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Warner will also reunite with head coach Ricky Ponting. The Australian duo have a great rapport with each other and have been immensely successful for their nation.

#3. Hunger to make a mark (again)

The IPL 2021 proved to be an underwhelming campaign for Warner, to say the least. A heroic leader for the SRH, the Australian was unceremoniously stripped of his captaincy and dropped from playing XI.

The team gave a miserable showing under skipper Warner, losing 11 out of 14 games in the tournament. He was eventually released by the team after the tournament.

However, he turned things around later in the year to become the Player of the Tournament in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 for Australia.

Warner, one of the best overseas players in the history of the IPL, will be eager to prove his critics wrong this season.

While not spending too much, Delhi Capitals have procured a pocket-size dynamo. He will be raring to go and show why he is considered one of the most dangerous openers in world cricket.

