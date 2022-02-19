IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why MI will be pleased with their performance 

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) took it easy on Day 1 of the mega auction in Bengaluru, purchasing just four players. However, one of their buys was the costliest cricketer purchased at this year’s auction - Ishan Kishan for ₹15.25 crore. Their other three purchases of the day were Dewald Brevis (₹3 crore), leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin (₹1.6 crore), medium-pacer Basil Thampi (₹30 lakh).

MI were a lot more active on Day 2 of the IPL auction, picking up a total of 17 players to fill their squad to the maximum limit of 25. Mumbai’s big buys on Day 2 were Singapore-Australian all-rounder Tim David (₹8.25 crore) and England pacer Jofra Archer (₹8 crore). That apart, they also spent ₹1.30 crore on Jaydev Unadkat and ₹1 crore on Riley Meredith.

IPL 2022 Auction: Things MI got right

While a number of MI’s picks at the auction are debatable, we analyze three reasons why they would be pleased with their performance.

#1 Buying Ishan Kishan back

Ishan Kishan batting for Team India. Pic: Getty Images

His current form for India might be a matter of concern, but MI always wanted Kishan to be part of their setup. Ahead of the auction, there were reports that the southpaw would be retained by the franchise. Eventually, they went for the experienced Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the youngster. However, it was also being said that MI would go all out to buy Kishan back on the bidding table, and they did.

The 23-year-old is one of the most destructive batters in the T20 format. He was instrumental in MI’s IPL title triumph in 2020, top-scoring for the franchise with 516 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 145.76 and an average of 57.33. Kishan had a poor season last year, managing only 241 runs in 10 games. But he ended the edition with a bang, smacking 50 off 25 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and 84 off 32 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The advantage with having someone like Kishan in the team is that he can open the innings and bat in the middle order as well. In addition, he can also keep wickets. Above all, when it is his day with the bat, it is very difficult to stop him.

#2 Finding a suitable bowling partner for Bumrah

Jofra Archer bowling against India. Pic: Getty Images

After MI released Trent Boult ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, they needed to find a suitable replacement as a bowling partner for Jasprit Bumrah. In that sense, England fast bowler Jofra Archer was an excellent pick even though he will not be available this season. MI would also hope that he remains injury-free for the upcoming season considering his fitness woes.

Archer had a brilliant IPL 2020 season for Rajasthan, claiming 20 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 18.25 and an excellent economy rate of 6.55. With his extra pace, he troubled a number of batters and rarely proved expensive. The Barbados-born fast bowler has a wonderful overall record in the T20 format - 153 wickets in 121 matches at a strike rate of 17.6 and an economy rate of 7.65.

As a pair, Bumrah and Archer have the capability to form an incredible bowling partnership. Both have deadly yorkers and are very good exponents of the bouncer as well. MI would ideally want Archer to be fit and raring to go from the start of IPL 2023.

#3 The X factor pick

Tim David batting in the BBL. Pic: Getty Images

Apart from Kishan and Archer, batting all-rounder Tim David was another big purchase for MI at the auction. Every side needs an X factor performer and David has the potential to be one for the Mumbai franchise. The Singapore-born Western Australia cricketer was picked by MI for ₹8.25 crore for a reason. He has an amazing T20 record and has been part of most franchise leagues across the globe.

The 25-year-old big-hitter is currently representing the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. He has been in sensational form, hammering 234 runs in nine matches at a spectacular strike rate of 205.26 and an impressive average of 46.80.

According to some media reports, he is among the contenders who could be picked in Australia’s white-ball squad for the tour of Pakistan. David has played 14 T20Is for Singapore but is eligible to play for Australia under international Cricket Council rules.

The talented cricketer’s T20 record speaks for itself. In 87 matches, he has smashed 1921 runs at a strike rate of 159.55 and an average of 34.30. He can also turn his arm over and bowl some handy off-spin. Having spent lavishly on him, MI would look to exploit David’s talent to the hilt.

