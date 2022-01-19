IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Rahul Chahar could be a good bet for CSK

Having secured their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will attempt to keep their winning momentum going when the lucrative league returns for its 15th season later this year.

CSK's retentions were along expected lines as they secured the services of their trusted core in typical fashion. Apart from captain MS Dhoni and young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Men in Yellow held on to all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali.

CSK have always been known for their smart business in the IPL auction and have maintained a high level of performance over the course of several rebuilds. At the IPL 2022 auction, which is expected to be held next month, the four-time champions will fix holes in their squad and look to construct a roster that won't need too many changes over the next cycle.

Here are three reasons why Rahul Chahar, who was released by the Mumbai Indians, might be on CSK's wishlist during the IPL 2022 auction.

#3 CSK will look to address their wrist-spinner deficiencies this time

Although CSK brushed aside oppositions en route to their 2021 IPL title, they didn't have all bases covered in their first-choice playing XI. Jadeja and Moeen operated as restrictive spinners, with the pacers handed the bulk of the wicket-taking responsibility.

CSK's wrist-spinning options over the last two years have been disappointing due to varied reasons. While Imran Tahir couldn't find a regular spot in the playing XI due to the restriction on overseas players, the likes of Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma couldn't hit the right areas consistently enough.

CSK need an Indian wrist-spinner who can be trusted. Someone with a wealth of IPL experience like Rahul Chahar, who has been part of MI's title-winning campaigns, would be a perfect fit.

#2 CSK need to move towards a younger side

Gaikwad is one player CSK retained with an eye on the future, but Dhoni, Jadeja and Moeen are all on the wrong side of 30. With 2022 rumored to be the last IPL mega-auction, the Men in Yellow can't afford slip-ups when it comes to building a young, energetic side.

Rahul Chahar has already played 42 IPL matches but he's still only 22 years old. A player who made his international debut back in 2019, the young leg-spinner would be a long-term investment for CSK. His best years are ahead of him, both in the IPL and at the international level.

#1 Rahul Chahar would be perfectly at home in Chennai

It's no secret that much of CSK's IPL success over the years has been built around their usage of bowlers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Although the last two editions of the league have been held in the UAE, the four-time champions' USP is choking oppositions with spinners at Chepauk.

Chahar, who has had to bowl at unforgiving venues for most of his IPL career, would welcome a change of scenery. And CSK, who are almost always perfect with their usage of spinners, could present the perfect platform for the youngster to further his career.

Assuming IPL 2022 is held across venues in India, CSK will need to build their roster with the premise that they will play half their league games at home. Chahar could become an invaluable asset at Chepauk if he is signed by the franchise.

