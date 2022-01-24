IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Robin Uthappa is listed at INR 2 crore

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa is among 49 players who have listed themselves for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Auction at the highest base price of ₹2 crore.

The IPL announced on Saturday that a total of 1214 players had signed up for the auction.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is set to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) aiming to start the competition in late March, with an eye on hosting it in India itself.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL NEWS : 1,214 players register for IPL 2022 Player Auction



More Details

iplt20.com/news/3720/1-21… NEWS: 1,214 players register for IPL 2022 Player AuctionMore Details 🚨 NEWS 🚨: 1,214 players register for IPL 2022 Player AuctionMore Details 🔽iplt20.com/news/3720/1-21… https://t.co/1xtYm94uwc

Uthappa is among 17 Indian players who have listed themselves at ₹2 crore for the auction.

The 36-year-old was bought for ₹3 crore by Rajasthan Royals in 2020 before being traded to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2021.

He ended up playing a big role in CSK's title-winning campaign as he replaced the injured Suresh Raina in the latter stages of the season.

However, ahead of the mega auction, he was let go by CSK, who decided to retain Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

There may be some eyebrows raised after seeing Uthappa listing himself at ₹2 crore as he is no longer in the prime of his form. But here are three reasons why it's a fair valuation by the 2007 T20 World Cup winner.

#1 Robin Uthappa's experience

Robin Uthappa has been a part of the IPL since its first season and has vast experience to fall back on.

He made his India debut in an ODI in 2006 and went on to represent his nation in 46 50-over matches and 13 T20Is.

He has represented six teams in the IPL since the tournament started in 2008, making 193 appearances in total. Uthappa averages 27.94 and boasts a strike rate of 130.15 in the T20 league and can still be a valuable asset for any franchise.

In 2014, He amassed 660 runs as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the IPL title.

The right-hander showcased his experience in CSK colors last season. He scored a 44-ball 63 in the Qualifier against Delhi Capitals (DC) to take CSK to the final.

Uthappa then played a 31-run knock off just 15 balls in the final against KKR as CSK beat his former team by 27 runs in the summit clash.

Being a member of two title-winning IPL franchises suggests he knows what it's like to be part of a successful setup. Uthappa possesses the kind of mentality any team aiming to win the IPL would love to acquire.

#2 Robin Uthappa's versatility

Robin Uthappa plays a shot during the IPL 2021 final against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Robin Uthappa's best seasons in the IPL were when he opened for KKR. But he has also done well playing at no.3.

Even for CSK, he played at no.3, but he is also equally adept at batting a spot lower.

Someone with the experience and the versatility to bat at different positions would be a shrewd buy for any team.

#3 Robin Uthapa still has it in him

Robin Uthappa,36, showed in IPL 2021 that he still has the ability to impact games and be a key player for his team.

While he was on the bench at CSK for the majority of the season, he came in when Suresh Raina picked up an injury and made an instant impact.

He racked up 115 runs in four matches and, as mentioned above, played crucial innings in the knockout stages to help CSK go all the way.

To be able to come into the playing XI towards the business end of a high-profile tournament like the IPL and immediately start playing crucial knocks shows that he is still a capable player.

If there were any doubts about his ability after a poor season at Rajasthan Royals, he came back all guns blazing with IPL 2021 champions Chennai Super Kings.

Edited by Samya Majumdar