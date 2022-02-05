IPL 2022 auction: 3 South African players who will bag expensive contracts 

South Africa dominated India in the recently-concluded limited-overs series. This could well have given the IPL franchises a look into a number of options ahead of the auction.

Over the years, South African players have been an intrinsic part of the league and they will be key members in the upcoming auction. Different franchises have different roles defined and several players from South Africa could fit the bill.

The IPL 2022 mega-auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. As many as 48 players from South Africa have registered themselves for the same. We take a look at three players from South Africa who could bag expensive IPL contracts:

IndianPremierLeague @IPL 🏻



A bidding war on the cards 🏻 🏻



Here are the Marquee Players at the #IPLAuction 𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙉𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙚𝙜𝙖 𝘼𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣A bidding war on the cardsHere are theMarquee Players at the 𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙉𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙚𝙜𝙖 𝘼𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 💪🏻A bidding war on the cards 👍🏻 👍🏻Here are the 1⃣0⃣ Marquee Players at the 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ #IPLAuction 🔽 https://t.co/lOF1hBCp8o

#3 Quinton De Kock

Quinton de Kock will be a hot property at the auction.

Quinton de Kock was the star of the ODI series against India. He also has IPL experience, having played for the Mumbai Indians. This makes him one of the top picks in the auctions.

Apart from this, de Kock can also be a part of the leadership group since he has captained South Africa in the past.

As far as the numbers are concerned, the Proteas batter scored 1329 runs for the Mumbai Indians in the last three years. His ability to attack both the seamers and spinners make him an exciting prospect. Fans can expect a bidding war for Quinton de Kock in the upcoming auction.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#JosButtler #RishabhPant #QuintondeKock You can take only one of these wicket-keeper batters for your T20 team, who are you picking? 🤔 You can take only one of these wicket-keeper batters for your T20 team, who are you picking? 🤔#JosButtler #RishabhPant #QuintondeKock https://t.co/TeJlh6PCVn

#2 Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen has been consistent for South Africa

Rassie van der Dussen was all set to join the Rajasthan Royals last but he could not join the franchise since Cricket South Africa denied him the NOC he required. He has played 140 T20 games in his career and has scored 4129 runs with an average of 38.23 and with a strike rate of 130.

Van der Dussen played his part for South Africa in the T20 World Cup and showed his class against India in the ODI series. His power game is suited to attack the spinners - a trait that will aid him in the IPL. For sides that are top-heavy, van der Dussen can be given a role in the middle-order where he can really shine as a finisher.

#1 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is the pace spearhead for South Africa

In a rather surprise move, Delhi Capitals opted to retain Anrich Nortje ahead of Kagiso Rabada, who has been a phenomenal bowler for South Africa - both in the powerplay as well in the death. Rabada has picked up 76 wickets at an economy rate of 8.21 in the IPL. He has also scalped 49 wickets in 40 T20Is.

Rabada was sensational in the Test series against India, which all the franchise would have noticed. The Delhi Capitals had bought him for Rs 4.2 crores in the last auctions but fans can expect Rabada's price to skyrocket in the upcoming auction.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar