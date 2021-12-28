3 teams that can target Rishi Dhawan in the IPL 2022 Auction

Not many remember the fact that Rishi Dhawan made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in its initial season in 2008. The Himachal Pradesh all-rounder was signed by the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in his first season.

Dhawan was picked up by the Mumbai Indians in 2013, where he had some decent outings, before returning to Punjab in 2014. He became the second-most expensive uncapped player in the IPL that season. In 2017, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquired Dhawan's services after buying him in the auction.

Rishi Dhawan had promised some potential in his younger days but it feels like it's all coming together now for the 31-year old.

He was one of Himachal Pradesh's star performers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The skipper played a pivotal role in helping his side win their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy this season.

In his stellar campaign, Dhawan amassed 458 runs in the tournament, and also registered a record 17 wickets. He smashed five fifties and took a 4-wicket haul in the 50-over tournament.

Indian all-rounders have become a bit of a rare commodity in the market. Venkatesh Iyer's rise to the top last season also suggests that the Indian team is also on the hunt for an all-rounder who could fill in Hardik Pandya's boots.

With a lot of domestic and first-class experience in his bag, the IPL could be the next step for Rishi Dhawan. Here, we take a look at three teams that could be interested in signing Rishi Dhawan ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Mumbai Indians could sign Dhawan in the IPL

Rishi Dhawan played for the Mumbai Indians in 2014.

The Mumbai Indians set-up usually preferred to opt for a bunch of strong all-rounders, who could provide some firepower in the middle-order. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya excelled in that role for the five-time IPL champions.

With Mumbai not retaining either of the Pandya brothers, they will be in the hunt for an all-rounder who can be a handy contributor in all departments. Dhawan's bowling average of 23.35 in the VHT does suggest that he is no mug with the ball.

Meanwhile, an Indian all-rounder also allows the team to be more flexible with their team selections in terms of foreign players.

Dhawan played some crucial games for the Mumbai Indians when he was signed by them in 2013. The same franchise could be interested in signing him up once more.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

Over the years, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have shown that age is just a number when it comes to signing some players. With the likes of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis flourishing in CSK even in the twilight of their careers, there's enough evidence to suggest that they know how to utilize their squad to the fullest.

CSK will need to replace their entire bowling unit and some key seaming all-rounders like Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo in their squad. Rishi Dhawan might be the name on the list of replacements who might be targeted by the Chennai franchise.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

Over the years, the Rajasthan Royals have struggled to find an all-rounder who can produce goods for them consistently. While they were a tad unlucky with the injury to Ben Stokes, Chris Morris' signing didn't reap the desired rewards either.

With three top-order picks announced as their retentions for next season, the Royals will be another franchise that will be looking for a revamp in the middle and lower order.

Rishi Dhawan would not only add some experience to the Rajasthan ranks but would also be an efficient all-rounding option. The 31-year old would also be a relatively budget-friendly buy at the auction in comparison to someone like Chris Morris.

Dhawan will be eyeing his comeback to the IPL after being unsold in 2018.

