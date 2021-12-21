IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that may not target Nitish Rana

Left-handed batter Nitish Rana was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. KKR, who recovered from a disappointing first half to finish as the runners-up in IPL 2021, retained Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore) and Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore).

Rana, who was purchased by KKR at the IPL 2018 auction, did a decent job for the franchise. In 2021, he scored 383 runs in 17 games at a strike rate of 121.97, with two fifties. His numbers weren't bad but he also didn't do enough to be retained by KKR.

If you look at his performances in the previous two seasons, Rana scored 344 runs during IPL 2019 at a strike rate of 146.38 and 352 runs in IPL 2020 at 138.58. The 27-year-old’s comparatively lower strike rate in 2021 could have played a role in KKR releasing Rana.

IPL Auction 2022: Franchises unlikely to show interest in Rana

While he might not be a star performer, Rana is an experienced campaigner. He has 1820 runs to his name from 77 IPL games at a strike rate of 132.45. Despite this, some franchises might not show interest in Rana. We predict three such teams.

#1 Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians (MI) in action during IPL 2021. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) retained only one opener ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, who is incidentally also their skipper - Rohit Sharma. The captain opened the innings with Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan during the IPL 2021 season. Both De Kock and Kishan were released by MI ahead of the IPL mega auction.

Mumbai will be looking for an opener at the upcoming IPL auction, but they will probably target someone more aggressive than Rana. If Kishan is not picked by any of the two new franchises and goes into the auction pool, there is a decent chance that MI might purchase him again.

Kishan had a poor 2021 season overall but found his rhythm in the last couple of games to put up a display of some outrageous hitting. Alternately, MI could also open with Suryakumar Yadav, who was retained ahead of Kishan to the surprise of some experts.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings celebrate a wicket. Pic: IPLT20.COM

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) possessed the most prolific opening pair of IPL 2021 in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. The openers were the two top run-getters of the IPL season, scoring 635 and 633 runs respectively as Chennai lifted their fourth IPL crown.

CSK would have loved to retain Du Plessis for the IPL 2022 season. However, they had to take a tough call to release the former South African skipper, who was the Player of the Final for his brilliant half-century. CSK retained captain MS Dhoni, as well as all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, apart from Gaikwad.

CSK will also be looking for an opening partner for Gaikwad at the auction. But they would prefer Du Plessis, if available, so that they can reunite the deadly duo. Rana might not be on CSK’s wish-list as the franchise prefers to attack at the top and the left-hander’s style of play doesn’t fit into their scheme of things.

#3 Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2021 season. Pic: IPLT20.COM

The Delhi Capitals (DC) were among the favorites to lift the IPL 2021 title. They dominated the league stage and topped the points table ahead of the playoffs. However, they faltered in both the qualifiers and failed to reach the final. Announcing their retention list, DC kept Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

They released one of their most prolific batters in veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw has displayed terrific form in recent seasons. He hammered 618 runs in 17 matches during IPL 2020 and 587 runs in 16 games during IPL 2021.

The lack of big scores towards the back end of the 2021 season in the UAE may have cost Dhawan his retention spot. Having said that, if available at the auction, there is no reason why DC might not pick Dhawan again, given that he is a proven performer.

Rana will be one of the opening contenders at the IPL 2022 auction, but DC might not view him as a suitable partner for Shaw. If not Dhawan, they will be looking at someone who can match, or at least come close to, young Shaw's audacious big-hitting talent.

