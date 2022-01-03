IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that may target Shimron Hetmyer

The IPL 2022 Auction is just a month away and all teams would have kicked off their respective strategic processes for the big event.

As per reports, the upcoming auction could be the last mega auction in IPL history, which is why all 10 franchises will be keen to sign the biggest names available in the pool.

One of the impact players who has been released ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction is Shimron Hetmyer. The West Indies batter is a white-ball specialist, with 2,339 runs to his name in 111 T20 innings. His T20 batting strike rate is 131.10, and his highest score is 100.

Hetmyer has fantastic numbers in the IPL as well. So far in his career, the southpaw has batted in 29 IPL innings, scoring 517 runs at a strike rate of 150+.

The Caribbean star has the ability to turn the game upside down in a matter of moments with his big hits.

It should not be a surprise if Hetmyer starts a bidding war between franchises at the IPL 2022 Auction. On that note, here's a list of three teams that may go for the 25-year-old batter.

#1 Will Shimron Hetmyer return to Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL 2022 Auction?

Shimron Hetmyer made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were the first franchise to sign Shimron Hetmyer in the IPL. The Bangalore-based franchise spent INR 4.20 crore for the Caribbean star's services. However, they did not back him much.

Hetmyer made his IPL debut on a spin-friendly surface at Chepauk against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in 2019. He was run out in that match before he could open his account.

RCB picked him in their playing XI for four more games, and Hetmyer ended with 90 runs in his debut season at a strike rate of 123.29.

Bangalore released him before IPL 2020, but they could re-sign him at the IPL 2022 Auction as they need a big hitter in the middle-order following AB de Villiers' retirement.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shimron Hetmyer has played one T20I at Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In that match he scored 56 runs at a strike rate of 136.59.

In his IPL career, Hetmyer has won one Man of the Match award and it came against SRH in 2019. Overall, the Caribbean player has scored 164 runs at a strike rate of more than 150 versus the Orange Army.

Hetmyer has a good record at SRH's home venue. SRH's team management would have noticed his talent when their team played against him, and now that Hyderabad have Brian Lara as their batting coach, the chances of the Orange Army going for Hetmyer at the IPL 2022 Auction are high.

#3 Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad IPL franchise may be interested in Shimron Hetmyer's services at the IPL 2022 Auction because of his excellent performances at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

While some batters have struggled to play on the surface in Ahmedabad, Hetmyer has a strike rate of 230 in IPL matches at that venue.

It will be interesting to see which franchise ends up signing the hard-hitter from the West Indies at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar