IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that may target Tim Southee

Tim Southee hasn't been a regular in the IPL and was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. The Kiwi seamer was in fact a replacement player for Pat Cummins in the previous season of the competition.

Tim Southee is New Zealand's vice-captain in the T20 format and played a massive role in his team making the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Southee's bowling in the shortest format has improved over time with the seamer having added a lot more variations to his trade.

Tim Southee provides an experienced option at the IPL 2022 Auction

Experience is not easy to bargain for in the T20 format and to that end, Tim Southee can provide teams with an abundance of that at the IPL 2022 Auction. While Southee has struggled in the IPL over the years, he did have a decent campaign with KKR in the UAE leg of the 2021 season.

Here, we explore three teams that could bid for Southee:

#3 Chennai Super Kings

Life in the IPL may come a full circle for Tim Southee should CSK pick him up at the IPL 2022 Auction. KKR could well look to get Tim Southee back at the IPL 2022 Auction (Picture Credits: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for IPL).

It all began at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Tim Southee in IPL 2011. His debut in the tournament was a memorable one, as he defended nine runs off the last over against KKR.

Tim Southee could well return to CSK owing to their traditional preference for experienced players. Given that Southee can lead the attack, CSK could bid for him at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Recent bowling form goes in favor of Southee, who also comes in as a tonking option with the bat. Don't be surprised if CSK lifts the paddle for him at the upcoming player auction then, given their liking for batting depth as well.

#2 Lucknow/Ahmedabad

The two new teams based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad will need enough experience in their ranks as they put together a team for the first time. To that end, the experience of Tim Southee is something they could consider.

Southee has leadership experience at international level having led the Blackcaps in the absence of Kane Williamson. While he may not be looked at as a captaincy option, the quality he brings to the side as a leader is invaluable.

So expect either of the two new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad to bid for Tim Southee at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders

While he was just a replacement player for them, Tim Southee fared decently for KKR in IPL 2021. This, and the Brendon McCullum factor owing to him being their head coach, could see KKR revert to Southee's services again.

The fact that Tim Southee can be a potent new ball bowler at Eden Gardens is a factor that goes in his favor. KKR could look at Southee's ability to swing the new ball and use him as a Powerplay exponent at their home ground.

So with quite a few favorable factors, expect KKR to bid for Tim Southee as one of their seam bowlers come the IPL 2022 Auction.

