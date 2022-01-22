IPL 2022 auction: 3 teams that should target Odean Smith

Odean Smith of Jamaica is expected to be a top-drawer pick among the all-rounders at the IPL 2022 auction. Smith has been creating ripples in the cricketing circuit and will have grabbed the attention of the franchises in the tournament.

A tearaway quick who can clock 150 kmph comfortably, Smith's success is largely down to his batting exploits. His long levers and towering sixes - one of which recently put a dent in Sheldon Cottrell's car - are highly resemblant of a certain Andre Russell.

Odean Smith has priced himself in the highest bracket of INR 2 crore at the IPL 2022 auction. The event is set to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru and Smith is expected to spark a bidding war for his services.

We look at three teams that should eye Smith's services at the auction.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have struggled to find a suitable backup for the injury-prone Andre Russell. They might have finally found their answer in the form of Odean Smith though.

Russell specializes in hitting out from the first delivery as a finisher while also bowling the death overs. Smith is used to doing the same for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL, a tournament where the KKR owners have a sister franchise - the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Smith's skills and pyrotechnics have been noted by KKR, for whom he was a net bowler during IPL 2021. Expect KKR to go big for Smith and save a decent portion of their purse for his services at the IPL 2022 auction.

#2 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be eyeing a young core that can serve their team for a long period of time. However, with Sam Curran pulling out of the IPL 2022 auction, CSK will need to look elsewhere for a seam-bowling all-rounder.

Dwayne Bravo is at the fag end of his career, so CSK are likely to be after a younger option. Odean Smith ticks this box given he has a full career ahead of him. Smith has only played a handful of games thus far for West Indies in white-ball cricket.

Bravo's role at CSK was that of a death over bowler while tonking the ball in the same phase. Given CSK's ability to get the best out of their players, Smith would be a great fit and this will be a win-win situation for all involved. CSK must do their best to buy Smith at the IPL 2022 auction.

#1 Mumbai Indians (MI)

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are known for investing in an overseas fast-bowling core. With Hardik Pandya moving over to captain the Ahmedabad team, MI will be on the lookout for a hard-hitting seam-bowling all-rounder at the IPL 2022 auction.

There are very few players who fit the bill and Odean Smith is one of the options. MI like investing in young players and developing them so a move for Smith would benefit both parties.

Kieron Pollard, one of MI's longest-serving players, captains West Indies in limited-overs cricket. Given that Pollard has seen Odean Smith in close quarters, MI are likely to snap the latter at the IPL 2022 auction. One can only imagine the potential damage that the duo of Pollard and Smith could cause in the slog-overs should they team up at MI.

