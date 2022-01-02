IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Chris Morris

Chris Morris turned heads in IPL 2021 by becoming the most expensive player to be sold in the league's history. Picked up by the Rajasthan Royals to bolster their all-round attack, Morris was instrumental in helping his team stay in contention for a playoff berth until the very end of the season.

Prior to the Rajasthan Royals in 2021, Chris Morris was with the Royals Challengers Bangalore who had acquired his services for INR 10 crore for IPL 2020. A genuine all-rounder with the ability to win games singlehandedly, Morris has been in real demand in the IPL. Given that all the franchises will look to add some firepower to their squad during the IPL 2022 mega auction, Chris Morris is certain to fetch some interesting bids owing to his performances over the years.

Teams that will target Chris Morris for IPL 2022

After being released by the Rajasthan Royals, Chris Morris will feature as part of the IPL 2022 auction pool and will go under the hammer early in February. The South African has scored a total of 618 runs at a strike rate of 155.27 and has picked up 95 wickets in 81 IPL games so far - a stellar record in itself. Given his ability to win matches singlehandedly, Chris Morris is sure to fetch some big bids this year as well.

On that note, we take a look at 3 such teams that would eye Chris Morris at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

#1 Punjab Kings

PBKS will look to re-build their squad from grounds up

The team with the highest purse in the auction, Punjab Kings will look to completely rebuild their squad after releasing all but two of their players ahead of the season. The Mohali-based franchise had bid for the all-rounder in 2020 as well as 2021, but couldn't match the other teams.

With the ability to take wickets and strike some lusty blows down the order with ease, PBKS will really benefit from the services of the South African all-rounder. While a bidding war is expected to take place for Morris once again, PBKS will have the upper hand this time owing to their large purse size.

#2 Mumbai Indians

The 5-times IPL champions had bid for Morris in 2020 and 2021 but lost out

After releasing Trent Boult, the Mumbai Indians will be on the lookout for an established bowler to accompany Jasprit Bumrah in the attack. Chris Morris could well be the man for the job. With a healthy bowling economy, Morris is someone who can stop runs from flowing and can put pressure on any opponent.

His ability to smash the ball a long way late in the innings is also something the Mumbai franchise will keenly want to have in their squad. Given how impactful Morris can potentially be, it won't be surprising if MI have already kept a part of their purse aside for the South African.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chris Morris could help SRH make a massive impact in 2022

After being at the center of plenty of controversy during IPL 2021, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a lot to prove as a franchise in 2022. Having released the pillars of the team - David Warner and Rashid Khan, SRH will be on the lookout for some quality cricketers in the IPL 2022 auction. Chris Morris, with his all-round abilities, could be an ideal buy for SRH.

Also Read Article Continues below

Morris can assist Kane Williamson and the SRH think tank as well with the vast experience under his belt. The South African can also put his cricketing knowledge to good use and mentor youngsters like Umran Malik and Abdul Samad as a bowler and finisher, respectively.

Edited by S Chowdhury