IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Jason Roy

Jason Roy has made a name for himself with his explosive batting performances in white-ball cricket. The Englishman has played 264 matches in his T20 career, aggregating 6,893 runs at a strike rate of 142.74. Roy is famous for scoring quick runs in the powerplay overs.

While Roy is one of the top T20 batters globally, he has not received much backing from any IPL franchise. So far in his career, the England batter has been a part of Gujarat Lions, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He made his debut back in 2017 but has only played 13 matches in his IPL career so far, aggregating 329 runs.

Given how well Jason Roy has performed in T20 cricket over the last few months, quite a few franchises will be interested in giving him a longer rope in IPL 2022. Here's a list of the three franchises who may target the England star at the mega auction.

#1 Ahmedabad franchise may sign Jason Roy

Jason Roy can be an excellent addition to the Ahmedabad-based IPL franchise

Ahmedabad will make their IPL debut in 2022. Ahead of the mega auction, the franchise has grabbed the headlines by recruiting the trio of Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. Pandya has been named the captain of the new team.

It is clear that Shubman Gill will be one of the two opening batters for Ahmedabad. Neither Pandya nor Khan open the batting in T20 cricket, which is why the Ahmedabad franchise will need a specialist opening batter in its squad for the 2022 season.

Jason Roy could be a fantastic choice. He has four T20 centuries to his name. Since Gill is a player who can play the anchor's role properly, someone like Roy can start the innings with him and keep the run rate high.

#2 Lucknow Supergiants

Like Ahmedabad, Lucknow Supergiants have signed an opening batter who can play the anchor's role to perfection. The Supergiants have opted for the services of KL Rahul.

Rahul needs an opening partner for IPL 2022. A player like Jason Roy could be a decent pick for that role. The duo of Roy and Rahul can give nightmares to the opposition bowling lineup.

Lucknow Supergiants have clarified that they will target players who can play at least three to five seasons for them. Roy is 31 right now, meaning he can continue playing for the next three to four years at least.

#3 Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians also have one opening batter - Rohit Sharma - present in their list of retained players. They can consider roping in Jason Roy for the upcoming tournament because he has an excellent record at Wankhede Stadium.

Roy has played two T20Is at the Wankhede Stadium, scoring 58 runs at a strike rate of 187.10. In the IPL, he has played two innings at the venue, aggregating 105 runs at a strike rate of 175.

Looking at his phenomenal numbers at Mumbai Indians' home venue, it should not be a surprise if the franchise ends up signing Roy at the mega auction.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee