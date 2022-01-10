IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that could target Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) let go of prodigious seamer Kamlesh Nagarkoti ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. The Indian pacer has had a stop-start career over the years.

One of the heroes of India's triumph in the ICC U19 World Cup 2018, Kamlesh Nagarkoti bagged a massive contract with KKR that year. Post the final of the U19 World Cup though, he could only make his debut in IPL 2022. Such has been his tryst with injuries over the years that it has hampered his progress.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti will be in demand at the IPL 2022 Auction

Given his all-round prowess and his ability to clock high speeds with the ball, Kamlesh Nagarkoti remains a prodigious talent. A rare blend of power hitting, sharp fast-bowling and atheleticism on the field makes him too good a package to have in the bag.

Needless to say, Kamlesh Nagarkoti is set to fetch attraction at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Here are three teams that could well gun for him:

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Given that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have pressed the reset button, they will be keen for some young faces within their ranks. SRH's age-old ploy to invest in young Indian seamers could see them hinge towards Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

His ability to tonk the ball lower down the order will lengthen SRH's batting depth. This will allow them to solve one of their long-standing issues while opening their side to more flexibility.

Nagarkoti is a proper long-term investment who can train under the tutelage of bowling coach Dale Steyn. So SRH picking him up at the IPL 2022 Auction will make it a win-win deal for both parties.

#2 Rajasthan Royals

Local flavor is bound to be a factor of attraction when franchises pick their players. To that end, Kamlesh Nagarkoti could well be picked up by IPL team Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The Royals have lacked a renowned name from their catchment area over the years and that is a box that Nagarkoti can help tick off. That's not all, mind you - RR too has a knack for investing in young Indian talent and would certainly look at taking Nagarkoti under their wings.

The perks of having Nagarkoti as a means of a long-term connection with their fans should push the Royals into bidding for him. That said, the intriguing package he brings alone is enough to sway the 2008 champions into going all out for him at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders

Cliched as it may sound, it remains a fact that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be keen on procuring Kamlesh Nagarkoti back into their fold. KKR is a franchise that takes pride in investing and providing a platform for youngsters who emerge out of their scouting system. This alone would egg them into getting their youngster back into their mix.

Despite missing two whole seasons due to injury, Kamlesh Nagarkoti was shown a lot of trust by the KKR management. It would be an incomplete investment on the part of KKR should they not see the bowler deliver the returns they once expected.

So expect KKR to be right up there among the teams who will gun hard for Kamlesh Nagarkoti at the IPL 2022 Auction. A new cycle in the tournament could see a new beginning in the same colors for the young fast-bowling prodigy.

