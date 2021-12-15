IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Karun Nair

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released veteran batsman Karun Nair ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

The franchise bought him ahead of IPL 2021 for INR 50 lakhs, however, he had to warm the benches throughout the season. Karun's stock in the shortest format has gone down severely in the last couple of years, where he has managed to play only five matches in the last three IPL seasons, scoring 21 runs.

However, Karun Nair showed decent form with the bat in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which might put him under the spotlight ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

On that note, let's take a look at three teams that might target Karun Nair in the auction.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad have struggled in the last two years mostly due to their weak links in the middle order. The likes of Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma lacked the experience to shine on the biggest platform.

The franchise will look to solve their woes going into IPL 2022 and Karun Nair could be a good bet in the middle-order. He knows Indian wickets better than anyone and can control the pace of the innings.

Karun's addition can bring stability to Hyderabad's middle order, which they have lacked in the last few years.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

With Chennai not expected to pick former India batsman Suresh Raina in the IPL 2022 auction, they will look to bring in an Indian batsman who can hold the batting unit together from one end.

Karun Nair fits the bill and could be a valuable addition to the side amid all the firepower. While it is natural for him to rotate the strike and find the odd gaps, the Karnataka batsman also has a happy knack of clearing the ropes at will.

MS Dhoni will relish Nair's experience if the management picks him up at the auction.

#1. Rajasthan Royals

The Royals have struggled mostly due to lack of consistency in their batting order. The middle order has struggled to back the good starts provided by the openers.

Rajasthan will look for an experienced Indian batter who can handle the pressure and control the middle overs. Karun Nair could be a good bet for the side and the management could show interest in the 30-year batsman.

Also Read Article Continues below

Karun will also relish a new opportunity as he fights to make a comeback in the T20 arena.

Edited by Rohit Mishra