IPL 2022 auction: 3 teams that will not target Krunal Pandya

Celebrated all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been a part of the Mumbai Indians' core group for the last couple of years. However, he was released ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

The all-rounder from Baroda was roped in by Mumbai during the IPL 2016 auction for INR 2 crores. His inclusion paid dividends immediately as Krunal started contributing in all three departments.

He is economical in his quota of four overs and is more than a handy batter in the middle-order. He has picked up 51 wickets from 84 games and has 1143 runs under his belt in the IPL.

Having said that, many franchisees won't be interested in acquiring Krunal Pandya for their side if he lands in the IPL 2022 auction. Let's take a look at 3 teams who will not target the ace all-rounder.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai management has shown interest in all-rounders ever since IPL commenced in 2008. However, they might not show the same interest in Krunal Pandya with seasoned campaigner Ravindra Jadeja in their squad.

Jadeja has been with Chennai since the start of the competition and has played a crucial role in their four title-winning campaigns. The all-rounder from Saurashtra was retained by CSK for INR 16 crores, making him one of the highest-paid cricketers in the tournament.

CSK will not want another left-arm spin all-rounder in their squad and might not bid for Krunal in the IPL 2022 auction.

#2 Delhi Capitals

Much like the Chennai Super Kings, who have retained Ravindra Jadeja, last season's semifinalist Delhi Capitals have also retained Axar Patel.

The tall and lanky all-rounder from Gujarat has been an integral part of the Capitals side in the last two years, contributing to their success in all three departments.

With Axar already in their ranks, Delhi Capitals might not be tempted to have another cricketer with a similar skill set. So from a technical point of view, Delhi might not bid for all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders

While Kolkata Knight Riders don't have any left-arm spinners on their retained list of players, it is unlikely that the Brendon McCullum-coached side will bid for Krunal Pandya if he lands in the IPL 2022 auction.

Krunal's playing style doesn't align with the kind of game we have seen from Kolkata in the last few years. They have played an attacking brand of cricket, putting pressure on the opposition from the start.

KKR would like to have batters who can go after the bowlers from the very first ball in their middle-order, an aspect Krunal Pandya lacks.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee