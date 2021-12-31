IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target KS Bharat 

Kona Srikar Bharat is making all the right moves ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction and the proof was the 370 runs he stacked up in five matches for Andhra at an average of 92.50 and a strike rate of 108.18.

Bharat played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2021 and cemented his caliber with a class act — a last-ball six off Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan to see the side through that thrust him into the spotlight.

With these achievements and some Test time in the India camp, we take a look at the three teams that will target Bharat during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Will RCB bag KS Bharat during the IPL 2022 Auction?

Bharat has not been retained by Bangalore, but will surely be targeted by the franchise during the IPL 2022 Auction. He played eight games for RCB and aggregated 191 runs at an average of 38.2 and a strike rate of 122.4.

He was also safe behind the stumps for the side and as a player familiar with RCB's style of play, he will be a solid addition to the side.

#2 Punjab Kings

In need of a wicketkeeper, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be one of the teams entering the paddle battle for Bharat. With 72 crores left in their purse after retaining Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh, they will look to bag a stable No.3 to their ranks during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders

A franchise that will need a suitable replacement for Dinesh Karthik as the gloveman and will also need a suitable replacement to bolster their middle order. Bharat will be looked at as the right candidate by Kolkata during the IPL 2022 Auction.

KKR have retained Andre Russell (12 Cr), Venkatesh Iyer (8 Cr), Varun Chakravarthy (8 Cr) and Sunil Narine (6 Cr) and Bharat will be among the targeted players.

Edited by Rohit Mishra