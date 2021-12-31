IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Kyle Jamieson

Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson was not retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction despite being paid a staggering INR 15 Cr.

Although he didn't set the tournament on fire, he did justify the price tag to a certain extent with nine wickets to show from nine games and also tonked a few runs with his bat, considering it was his maiden IPL.

There were shades of his potential though and some of the sides will look at his improved skills post the tournament to consider roping him in for a lesser value this time around.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, we take a look at the three franchises that will target Jamieson.

#1 Chennai Super Kings may bag KJ during IPL 2022 Auction

The Chennai Super Kings are one of the teams that will look at bagging Jamieson for a steal during the IPL 2022 Auction. They will look to use him sparingly and on tracks that suit his style of bowling.

The side has boasted quality quicks like Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi in the past, and Jamieson could go on to be a good addition to the team as well.

#2 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings were a side that had a lack of inexperienced foreign internationals in their arsenal and will look to boost their bowling attack with someone of Jamieson's skills. This would also mean the side would have a nippy, quick bowler who could also put his bat to good effect during the death overs.

He will be a solid buy for the Kings during the IPL 2022 Auction if they do manage to snap him up.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jamieson can learn a thing or two from former IPL star Dale Steyn, who is now part of Hyderabad's coaching staff. The side will look for a bowler who can do a decent job in the middle overs with the ball, and the New Zealand speedster with his subtle variations can help the side dish out four good overs.

The young pacer will surely benefit from Steyn, who has ample IPL experience himself.

Edited by Rohit Mishra