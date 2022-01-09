IPL 2022 Auction: 3 teams that will target Moises Henriques

With the IPL 2022 Auction looming, Moises Henriques, a Big Bash League superstar and a handy IPL prospect, will be in demand.

The hard-hitting all-rounder, who has played for the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), will almost certainly find a new home ahead of the next edition.

Henriques has played 62 IPL games to date and has aggregated 1000 runs while also picking up 42 wickets. A handy middle-order bat, Henriques had most of his success with Hyderabad racking up 755 runs from 42 matches.

He has a total of five half-centuries in the IPL, but it's his cameos that have garnered attention over the past few seasons.

On that note, we take a look at the three teams that will try to win the paddle battle for Henriques during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Rajasthan Royals may target Henriques during IPL 2022 Auction

Rajasthan Royals are one of the teams tasked with building a dependable middle-order roster and a regular in Henriques would be a solid move.

They can bag him for a reasonable price during the IPL 2022 Auction, and also have the option of using him as a sixth bowling option if one of their bowlers has an off day.

He batted in the middle order for Hyderabad and Bangalore, providing the innings with some impetus towards the end.

#2 Ahmedabad/Lucknow franchises

Like the Rajasthan Royals, the two new franchises, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, will need to build a complete squad and will be well aware of Henriques' pyrotechnics in the Big Bash.

Henriques is pretty much a BBL veteran playing for the Sydney Sixers. He's played 96 games for the side, racking up 2162 runs and bagging 18 wickets.

Predominantly used as a finisher, he will be looked upon to play the same role if picked up by either of the teams during the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders can buy him again

Kolkata may have a blockbuster finisher in Andre Russell, but that doesn't mean they can't stock up on another all-rounder who has the ability to turn the game around.

All said and done, Russell is a more experienced and explosive batter, but Henriques comes in as a reliable and handy option who can be used as a floater for the side.

KKR would surely benefit from adding Henriques to their side during the IPL 2022 Auction.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar