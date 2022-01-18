IPL 2022 auction: 3 teams that will target Pat Cummins

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins is all set to fire up the IPL 2022 auction, set to take place in February in Bengaluru. With two new teams set to enter the fray, the auction is expected to get bigger and better.

Cummins, who was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set-up in IPL 2021, didn't travel to the UAE for the second half of the tournament. In the seven matches he played last season, Cummins scored 93 runs, including a 34-ball 66 against Chennai Super Kings.

The 28-year-old also picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.83 per over. The Aussie has confirmed that he has put his hat in the ring for the IPL 2022 auction.

"I've signed up for the auction at this stage," Cummins told reporters on Sunday.

"I'll probably have a bit more of a think about it before that auction date. At this stage, I plan to do the IPL," he added.

A few teams will be interested in roping in the top-rated all-rounder for IPL 2022.

On that note, let's take a look at three teams that could buy Pat Cummins in the IPL 2022 auction.

#Chennai Super Kings

The MS Dhoni-led side are known for their inclination towards experienced cricketers. With significant experience under his belt and the ability to contribute to all three departments of the game, Cummins will be a budget buy for the franchise.

He can bowl both with the new ball and at the death, besides contributing heavily with the bat in the lower-order. Cummins is also a gun fielder, extremely valuable in the shortest format of the game.

If Chennai fail to bring back Sam Curran at the IPL 2022 auction, the Aussie superstar will be a perfect addition to the team.

#2 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings, who are all set for a complete overhaul, have mostly struggled due to a lack of quality overseas bowlers in their ranks. Despite putting runs on the boards, their bowlers have failed to defend it, making them look like an ordinary side.

They also let go of captain KL Rahul for next season.

The management will have their eyes on the experienced customer, who has done the job at the international level. Cummins fits the bill perfectly as he will bring in truck loads of experience besides also being a captaincy contender.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Anil Kumble-coached franchise have their eyes on the Aussie quick at the IPL 2022 auction.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had eyes on Pat Cummins for quite some time now. They were the initial bidders for Cummins at the IPL 2021 auction at the base price of INR 2 crore. They even went up to INR 15.25 crore before Kolkata Knight Riders snared him at INR 15.5 crore.

It wouldn't be a surprise if they again rally behind the Australian cricketer at the IPL 2022 auction, considering their weak bowling department. Cummins has a fair bit of experience playing in India which will come in handy while playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Cummins, who has 110 T20 caps under his belt, will be a valuable addition to the Royal Challengers, who are still in search of their maiden trophy.

