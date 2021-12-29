IPL 2022 auction: 3 teams that will target Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan was the designated finisher for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2021 but wasn't retained by the side ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. He will almost certainly rake in some big bucks ahead of the new season.

The Tamil Nadu batter finished IPL 2021 with 153 runs from 11 matches batting lower down the order at an average of 21.85 and a strike rate of 134.21.

Shahrukh Khan was also key for the state side when they trumped Karnataka in the final of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He blasted a last-ball six to provide his team with the silverware.

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 auction, we take a look at the three teams that will target the batter.

#3 Chennai Super Kings

It will be a double bonanza for Shahrukh Khan if the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bag him during the IPL 2022 auction. Not only will there be some homecoming for the batter but he will also suit the position that Ambati Rayudu used to play.

Over the years and even in the IPL, Shahrukh Khan has demonstrated his ability to play long innings and find boundaries regularly. This will augur well for Chennai.

#2 Rajasthan Royals

In the absence of Ben Stokes and the out-of-form Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag did little to finish games for the Royals. Perhaps Shahrukh Khan can play that role for them if bought by the franchise during the IPL 2022 auction.

He will be a good fit for the side with his ability to drop anchor and land some hard hits by the end of the innings.

#1 Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals will look for someone to fill Marcus Stonis's shoes now that he's not retained. With Shahrukh Khan promising to deliver, he will be one of the players that Delhi may look to target during the IPL 2022 auction.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar